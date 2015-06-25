10 incredible pictures from Australia's Polar Bear Club

Bondi icebergs australiaKristina D.C. Hoeppner

Polar bear plunges have become a tradition, with brave swimmers diving into ice cold waters one day of the year to prepare for the winter. 

But in Australia, the Bondi Icebergs Winter Swimming Club, has been doing this since 1929, and not just for one day, but every winter Sunday morning from May to September.

The Olympic-sized Bondi Icebergs public pool sits right next to the Tasman Sea in Bondi Beach, a suburb of Sydney.

The pool temperature hovers around 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit), which isn’t freezing. However, when thunder clouds come in, the sea swells and brings in massive waves that crash into the nearby pool, making it very challenging to swim.

Despite this, the Icebergs have been embracing their membership traditions for over 80 years.

Massive swells from the Tasman Sea crash into the Bondi Icebergs pool.

Waiting for the ice! #bondi #bondiicebergs #bondiicebergsclub #BondiIcebergsPool

A photo posted by Bondi Icebergs club (@icebergsclub) on

Check out the waves in action.

Despite this, members brave the swell and hit the pool.

These swimmers take their membership seriously, diving in every every winter Sunday morning.

The heat is on! #bondi #bondiicebergs #bondiicebergsclub #BondiIcebergsPool #winterswimming #bestofbondi

A photo posted by Bondi Icebergs club (@icebergsclub) on

It's a tradition to start the winter swimming season off with everyone jumping in with blocks of ice.

And then the entire pool becomes filled with ice cubes for a fun swim.

Ice, ice baby #bondi #bondiicebergs #bondiicebergsclub #BondiIcebergsPool

A photo posted by Bondi Icebergs club (@icebergsclub) on

The Olympic-sized pool offers 50 meters (164 feet) of swimming space.

Cool in the pool! #bondi #bondiicebergs #bondiicebergsclub #bondiicebergspool #crabbeholecafe

A photo posted by Bondi Icebergs club (@icebergsclub) on

Sometimes, you'll even see people sunbathing in the winter.

Forgetting it's Winter for a day. Bondi Icebergs Club last Sunday.

A photo posted by Bryce MacDonald (@brycemacdonald) on

Especially considering the Bondi Icebergs is right next to Bondi Beach.

But most of the time, you'll find the swim team busy diving in to practice for their competitions.

