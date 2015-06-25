10 incredible pictures from Australia's Polar Bear Club

Polar bear plunges have become a tradition, with brave swimmers diving into ice cold waters one day of the year to prepare for the winter.
But in Australia, the Bondi Icebergs Winter Swimming Club, has been doing this since 1929, and not just for one day, but every winter Sunday morning from May to September.
The Olympic-sized Bondi Icebergs public pool sits right next to the Tasman Sea in Bondi Beach, a suburb of Sydney.
The pool temperature hovers around 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit), which isn’t freezing. However, when thunder clouds come in, the sea swells and brings in massive waves that crash into the nearby pool, making it very challenging to swim.
Despite this, the Icebergs have been embracing their membership traditions for over 80 years.
It's a tradition to start the winter swimming season off with everyone jumping in with blocks of ice.
