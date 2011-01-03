Check Out Pictures Of The 'Flood Of Biblical Proportions' That Has Devastated Australia

Photo: ap

A month of epic flooding in northeastern Australia has become a “disaster of Biblical proportions,” says Queensland State Treasurer Andrew Fraser.Floods have forced 200,000 residents from their homes and shut down numerous mines, according to Reuters.



Reinsurers say the total damage could exceed US$1 billion.

A town at the epicentre of the flood has been evacuated -- Dalby, Queensland The town of Dalby in Queensland, Australia is seen flooded Wednesday, Dec 29, 2010. Days of torrential downpours have left parts of central and southern Queensland state inundated, flooding thousands of homes and businesses, cutting off roads and forcing one town's entire population to evacuate. (AP Photo/Jeff Camden/Pool) A marooned wallaby in Dalby A wallaby stands on a large round hay bail trapped by rising flood waters outside the town of Dalby in Queensland, Australia Thursday, Dec. 30, 2010. Days of torrential downpours have left parts of central and southern Queensland state inundated, flooding thousands of homes and businesses, cutting off roads and forcing the entire populations of two towns to evacuate. (AP Photo/Anthony Skerman) Another town is underwater -- Chinchilla, Queensland The town of Chinchilla in Queensland, Australia is seen flooded Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2010. Days of torrential downpours have left parts of central and southern Queensland state inundated, flooding thousands of homes and businesses, cutting off roads and forcing one town's entire population to evacuate. (AP Photo/Jono Searle, Pool) Residents travel around Chinchilla by boat People use a small boat to move around in the main street as flood waters continue to rise in Chinchilla, Queensland, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2010. Days of torrential downpours have left parts of central and southern Queensland state inundated, flooding thousands of homes and businesses, cutting off roads and forcing one town's entire population to evacuate. (AP Photo/Jeff Camden, Pool) Rescue workers speed the evacuation on Chinchilla State Emergency Service workers rescue Dell Rutherford from her home in Chinchilla, Queensland, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2010. Days of torrential downpours have left parts of central and southern Queensland state inundated, flooding thousands of homes and businesses, cutting off roads and forcing one town's entire population to evacuate. (AP Photo/Jeff Camden, Pool) The streets of Bundaberg, Queensland Christopher Roth rows down a flooded street in Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2010. Days of torrential downpours have left parts of central and southern Queensland state inundated, flooding thousands of homes and businesses, cutting off roads and forcing one town's entire population to evacuate. (AP Photo/Jono Searle, Pool) Another street in Bundaberg People use a small boat to make their ways in a flooded street in Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2010. Days of torrential downpours have left parts of central and southern Queensland state inundated, flooding thousands of homes and businesses, cutting off roads and forcing one town's entire population to evacuate. (AP Photo/Jono Searle, Pool) Meanwhile in Rockhampton This image made from AuBC video via Associated Press Television News shows a flooded street in Rockhampton, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011. Days of pounding rain last week left much of northeastern Australia swamped by a sea of muddy water, with flooding affecting about 200,000 people in an area larger than France and Germany combined. (AP Photo/AuBC via Associated Press Television News) AUSTRALIA OUT, TV OUT Rockhampton In this image made from AuBC video via Associated Press Television News, two men get out of a boat at the front gate of a house on a flooded street in Rockhampton, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011. Days of pounding rain last week left much of northeastern Australia swamped by a sea of muddy water, with flooding affecting about 200,000 people in an area larger than France and Germany combined. (AP Photo/AuBC via Associated Press Television News) AUSTRALIA OUT, TV OUT Rockhampton In this image made from AuBC video via Associated Press Television News, State Emergency Service (SES) workers on boats, along with a couple, left, make their ways in a flooded street in Rockhampton, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011. Days of pounding rain last week left much of northeastern Australia swamped by a sea of muddy water, with flooding affecting about 200,000 people in an area larger than France and Germany combined. (AP Photo/AuBC via Associated Press Television News) AUSTRALIA OUT, TV OUT Rockhampton This image made from AuBC video via Associated Press Television News shows police checking a house to see if it's occupied on a flooded street in Rockhampton, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011. Days of pounding rain last week left much of northeastern Australia swamped by a sea of muddy water, with flooding affecting about 200,000 people in an area larger than France and Germany combined. This image made from AuBC video via Associated Press Television News shows a flooded street in Rockhampton, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011. Days of pounding rain last week left much of northeastern Australia swamped by a sea of muddy water, with flooding affecting about 200,000 people in an area larger than France and Germany combined. (AP Photo/AuBC via Associated Press Television News) AUSTRALIA OUT, TV OUT

