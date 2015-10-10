Look inside the completely redesigned Aston Martin that Daniel Craig drives in the new James Bond film

Aston Martin The Aston Martin DB10 is no slouch.

Aston Martin and James Bond go hand-in-hand, ever since Sean Connery stepped into the iconic DB5 over 50 years ago. The legacy continues in “Spectre,” the latest bond film starring Daniel Craig and directed by Sam Mendes.

The car, an Aston Martin DB10, was designed by Marek Reichman, which Mendes described as “the first cast member,” according to carmagazine.com. Aston Martin actually tied the unveiling of the new model, which succeeds the Vanquish, to “Spectre,” showing it off at the official press launch event for the film.

According to Aston Martin, the car represents “the future design direction” of the sports car makers brand, by taking cues from older models — such as the V8 Vantage — and combining them with new, risk-taking styles.

“Spectre” is released on October 26 in the UK.

To celebrate 50 years of Aston Martins being in Bond films, the two companies worked closely. Instead of simply reusing a current Aston Martin, the team created an entirely new car. Aston Martin Designed by Aston's Chief Creative Design Officer Marek Reichman, the DB10 you see here is the actual car that Craig drives in the film. Several models were made for stunt driving, but this is the car used in most shots. Aston Martin While the majority of the swoops and curves are new, there is a distinctive feel within the DB10 that harks back to previous Astons such as the V8 Vantage and DBS (which Bond used in 'Casino Royale'). Aston Martin The wheels have sturdy Pirelli-made tires and big disk brakes to slow it down at high speeds or in tough corners. Given that car has a top speed of over 190 mph (305 km/h) both of these are essential. Aston Martin Only 10 DB10s will be made of which one will be sold to the public so if you wanted to get your hands on the car you're likely out of luck. The price? Over £1 million ($1.5 million). Aston Martin In 'Spectre,' the car comes with a wealth of gadgets supplied by Q (which stands for Quartermaster) including a flamethrower. Aston Martin The wing mirrors have been given a makeover to make them more angular while helping channel air away from the car to reduce drag and increase speed. Aston Martin Under the bonnet, the DB10 is very similar to the V8 Vantage. The 4.7-litre V8 engine produces around 480 horsepower giving it a 0-60 time of 4.7 seconds. Aston Martin While the DB10 will never make it into more than one person's hands, Aston Martin said that the design is something that will be incorporated into models going forward. Aston Martin While the car is based on the V8 Vantage, the front has been redesigned with a new-style grill giving it a flatter look. This is not a car to be messed with. Aston Martin The steering wheel is flat at the bottom with moulded suede to increase grip. All of the controls are located on the wheel, including the various modes (such as 'Lap'). There is also a fingerprint scanner, almost certainly coded to Bond's thumb. Aston Martin The large dials are easy to read at speed. Aston has decided to eschew the trend toward digital read-outs in favour of a more traditional analogue setup. Aston Martin The car looks angular and angry on the outside but the inside is relatively comfortable, featuring carbon fibre and stitched leather. Aston Martin On the road the DB10 looks poised and ready for action thanks to its low-slung shape and smooth curves. Aston Martin Despite having huge rear tires committed to keeping the DB10 on the straight and narrow, there is still fun to be had in the corners which is a good job because many of the scenes in 'Spectre' feature the DB10 sliding around. Aston Martin 'Spectre' is the 24th Bond film and Craig's fourth performance. The actor has described the film as like 'Skyfall' but with more humour, more action and more drama. Aston Martin The film's UK release date is October 26 while the US has to wait until November 6. Aston Martin Here's the car in 'Spectre' racing against a custom-made Jaguar.

