Gorgeous Pictures Of Apple's New Gold IPhone 5S

The breakout star of Apple’s new range of iPhones announced today was the gold version of the iPhone 5S.

It’s actually made of hi-grade aluminium.

But it looks as shiny and polished as if it were gold-plated.

We think it’s sure to be a fashion-statement for some customers — you’ll be able to see this thing from across the room.

Take a look for yourself.

