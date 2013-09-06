The Internet Is Having A Field Day With This Gigantic Billboard Of Angela Merkel's Hands

Eyeing re-election, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader put up a new billboard next to Berlin’s main train station.
It immediately became a meme.
The giant mosaic shows Merkel’s hands composed of smaller photographs of hands.
The orange banner on the left reads “Germany’s future is in good hands.”
The tumblr Merkel-Raute or “Merkel Hash,” has been compiling them under the tag “The hands of the Merkel – Germany’s future is in good hands” in German.
Here are a few:
“]
“]
We can see why it would get the Internet stirring. Here are a few more vantage points of the massive signage:
