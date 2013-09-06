The Internet Is Having A Field Day With This Gigantic Billboard Of Angela Merkel's Hands

REUTERS/Thomas Peter A giant mosaic showing the hands of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen on September 5, 2013.

Eyeing re-election, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader put up a new billboard next to Berlin’s main train station.

It immediately became a meme.

The giant mosaic shows Merkel’s hands composed of smaller photographs of hands.

The orange banner on the left reads “Germany’s future is in good hands.”

The tumblr Merkel-Raute or “Merkel Hash,” has been compiling them under the tag “The hands of the Merkel – Germany’s future is in good hands” in German.

Here are a few:

daseinhorn2013/Merkel Hash ‘All work and no play makes a dull girl Angela.’

We can see why it would get the Internet stirring. Here are a few more vantage points of the massive signage:

