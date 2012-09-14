Former Child Star Amanda Bynes Photographed Smoking Drug Pipe

Former Nickelodeon child star Amanda Bynes has had a rough year.



In the past few months, she’s been busted for a hit and run and had her licence suspended. She was also charged with a DUI over the summer.

Yesterday, Bynes was photographed by TMZ driving around Los Angeles on her suspended licence and smoking out of a drug pipe.

The pipe, which TMZ reported was used for marijuana, is designed to look like a car lighter.

TMZ took photos inside of the car, which was littered with bottles, dog hair and “remnants of marijuana,” according to TMZ.

Click here to see all of TMZ’s photos.

Bynes struck back on Twitter last week, saying that she doesn’t drink and asking President Obama to fire the cop who arrested her.

It now looks like she stripped her Twitter account of its content.

