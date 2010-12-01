Check Out The $80 Million Picasso Treasure Trove Just Discovered In France

Photo: ap

71-year-old retired electrician Pierre Leguennec is a very lucky man.Leguennec revealed possession yesterday of 271 never-before-seen works by Picasso. The staggering collection seems to be genuine, and would be worth at least $80 million.



Leguennec says he was given the works by Picasso in the seventies, when he worked for the artist.

Picasso’s estate, including his son Claude, has sued Leguennec for illegal receipt of works of art. ‘To give away such a large quantity, that’s unheard-of. It doesn’t hold water,’ Claude said via Daily Maily.

Why reveal the collection right now? A Picasso sold earlier this year for a record-breaking $106.5 million.

