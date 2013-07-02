Historic Photos Of Two US Presidents Together In Africa

President Barack Obama and his predecessor, George W. Bush, appeared together in Tanzania, Africa, on Tuesday for a wreath-laying ceremony in what was a rather unprecedented, unplanned overseas meeting.



The two presidents came together to lay a wreath for the victims of the 1998 U.S. embassy bombing in Tanzania — part of simultaneous al-Qaeda attacks on U.S. embassies in Tanzania, Nairobi, and Kenya.

According to the White House, 15 survivors of the Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, attack remain working at the embassy. The embassy staff has grown by 57 per cent since 2009.

Obama and Bush had not originally planned to appear together. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush were helping to fix a clinic in Tanzania, while Obama was wrapping up his first major trip to Africa.

At a press conference on Monday, Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete said having two presidents in the country at the same time was a “blessing.”

Here’s a look at the two U.S. presidents together:

