40 Adorable Pictures Of President Barack Obama Discovering His Inner Child

Happy Birthday, President Obama!

The President turns 52 Sunday, making him a Leo. Incidentally, Leos are ambitious and magnetic and love being center stage — which sound like qualifications for the nation’s top job.

Personally, it looks as if his birthday, Aug. 4, will be a lot more low-key than last year, when he was still in the midst of a heated re-election campaign. Congress is heading out of town this weekend, and Obama has no public events scheduled. He is heading to Camp David for the weekend.

Coincidentally, his birthday will serve as the kick-off of “Action August.” That’s a month-long push from Organising For Action, an advocacy group focused on the President’s second-term agenda, to generate action on some of the administration’s top-priority issues, including immigration and the economy.

In the meantime, celebrate 44’s 52nd with pictures of him doing one of the things he does best: kissing babies and embracing his inner child.

