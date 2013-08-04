40 Adorable Pictures Of President Barack Obama Discovering His Inner Child

Amelia Acosta
Baby7Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Happy Birthday, President Obama!

The President turns 52 Sunday, making him a Leo. Incidentally, Leos are ambitious and magnetic and love being center stage — which sound like qualifications for the nation’s top job.

Personally, it looks as if his birthday, Aug. 4, will be a lot more low-key than last year, when he was still in the midst of a heated re-election campaign. Congress is heading out of town this weekend, and Obama has no public events scheduled. He is heading to Camp David for the weekend.

Coincidentally, his birthday will serve as the kick-off of “Action August.” That’s a month-long push from Organising For Action, an advocacy group focused on the President’s second-term agenda, to generate action on some of the administration’s top-priority issues, including immigration and the economy.

In the meantime, celebrate 44’s 52nd with pictures of him doing one of the things he does best: kissing babies and embracing his inner child.

The President is more amused than his young mohawked friend.

Obama greets one of his youngest fans in Prague in 2009.

Similarly sassy expressions.

Joy and babies in Las Vegas.

Three happy participants at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House's South Lawn.

This baby got a little cheeky with the President.

'What do you mean you didn't vote for me?!' he did not actually say.

A sleepy young Iowan rests his head on the President's shoulder.

Obama puffs out his cheeks to amuse an infant visitor to the Oval Office.

The President carefully inspects a classroom in Georgia.

The signature fist bump.

This baby gives Obama a fist bump of his own.

Getting up close and personal with presidential duck face.

Keeping pace with children running through the White House.

Abraham Lincoln watches in approval as the President and a young girl share a hug in the Oval Office.

A young Ohio boy splits some strawberry pie with the POTUS.

The President said this shot of him and a pint-sized Spiderman was his favourite of 2012.

High five!

A quick game of hoops in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

Obama circles his desk with a petite pink pal in hot pursuit.

It's hard to say who looks more dapper.

The President fills in as coach for his daughter Sasha's basketball game.

Sceptical infants peer at the POTUS through a window.

Obama hoists his young pal Simba-style.

A staring contest aboard Air Force One.

President Pied Piper.

Holding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter in California.

An adorable tie-wearing baby visits the White House.

The President embraces a young girl during a 2011 visit to Ireland.

Well hello there.

Sharing secrets.

First Lady Michelle Obama persuades her husband to join in the dancing in Mumbai, India.

The President at the heart of the La Follette Lancers' huddle in Madison, Wis.

Spelling out 'Ohio' with some of the state's happiest residents.

Sasha and her father splash around in the Pacific on a vacation to Florida.

Dandelion blowing on Martha's Vineyard.

Peek-a-boo!

The President and his daughters celebrate the arrival of Portuguese Water Dog Bo.

The President hoists a baby into the air during a visit to Japan.

A young boy reaches up to compare the President's hair to his own.

Want to keep that smile on your face?

