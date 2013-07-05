30 Incredible Images Of Barack Obama's First Extended Trip To Africa As President

Earlier this week, President Barack Obama completed his first extended trip to Africa.
Obama’s first tour of the continent as the first African-American president was largely quiet. He stopped in three African nations — Senegal, South Africa and Tanzania — and paid homage to the ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela.
His trip ended on Tuesday, after a historic appearance with President George W. Bush during a wreath-laying ceremony in what was a rather unprecedented, unplanned overseas meeting.
The two presidents came together to lay a wreath for the victims of the 1998 U.S. embassy bombing in Tanzania — part of simultaneous al-Qaeda attacks on U.S. embassies in Tanzania, Nairobi, and Kenya.
During Obama’s trip, White House photographer Pete Souza was there to document every moment. We’ve gathered 30 of the most memorable. (All captions are Souza’s.)
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wave as they board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., for departure en route to Senegal on June 26.
President Barack Obama reviews an honour Guard following his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, Senegal, on June 27.
President Barack Obama and daughter Malia talk aboard a ferry travelling to Gorée Island, Senegal on June 27.
President Barack Obama looks out a cell window as he and First Lady Michelle Obama tour the Maison des Esclaves Museum on Gorée Island, Senegal.
President Barack Obama talks with kids before departing the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dakar, Senegal, on June 28.
President Barack Obama participates in a departure ceremony with President Macky Sall of Senegal at Léopold Sédar Senghor International Airport in Yoff-Dakar, Senegal.
President Barack Obama talks on the phone with President Mohamed Morsi of Egypt at the Radisson Blu Sandton Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama participate in an official arrival ceremony with South African President Jacob Zuma and First Lady Thobeka Madiba-Zuma at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa.
Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama talk on the phone with Graca Machel, former South African President Nelson Mandela's wife.
Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama dance with guests during an official dinner hosted by President Jacob Zuma of South Africa and First Lady Thobeka Madiba-Zumaat at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, along with Leslie Robinson, daughters Malia and Sasha, and Marian Robinson, tour the Lime Quarry on Robben Island in Cape Town, South Africa.
Obama watches as Sasha Obama unlocks the door to former South African President Nelson Mandela's cell during a tour of Robben Island Prison on Robben Island.
Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, along with daughters Sasha and Malia, stand in former South African President Nelson Mandela's cell as they listen to former prisoner Ahmed Kathrada.
Obama talks with students in a health education class while touring the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation Youth Centre.
Obama and President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania, along with First Lady Michelle Obama and First Lady Salma Kikwete, watch performers during an official arrival ceremony at Julius Nyerere International Airport.
Obama and former President George W. Bush pause during a wreath laying ceremony at the 1998 U.S. Embassy Bombing Memorial on the grounds of the U.S. Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
Obama and former President George W. Bush talk with survivors and family members of victims of the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombing at the U.S. Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
Obama feels the hair of a youngster as he greets staff and family at the U.S. Embassy in Dar es Salaam.
Obama watches performers on the tarmac before departing Julius Nyerre International Airport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wave to President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania and First Lady Salma Kikwete from Air Force One before departing Julius Nyerre International Airport.
