Pictures: Nokia Debuted Its New Big-Screen Lumia 625 Today

Today Nokia debuted its budget Lumia 625 phone, which will sport a 4.7″ screen and 1.2Ghz processor.
And while the large screen features a dismal pixel density (201 ppi) in comparison to high-end smartphones, the 625 still offers a large screen and 4G connectivity in an inexpensive package.
The Lumia 625 will run Windows Phone 8 for its operating system, and will allow people to customise their phone by swapping out the outer shell for another colour — there are five total.
Nokia is planning to make the Lumia 625 available sometime in Q3, with releases in Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The Verge reports that a UK release is slated for September.
The Lumia 625 will cost £200 / €220 unsubsidized.
Just like the Lumia 1020, the Lumia 625 will have the 'Nokia Cinemagraph' feature for taking movement-enhanced photos.
