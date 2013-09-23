An Australian Is Among The Dead In The Terrorist Attack On A Nairobi Mall

A brazen terrorist attack in a Nairobi shopping mall Saturday has left at least 39 people dead and more than 150 wounded, CNN is reporting.

One Australian man is among those killed, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

DFAT said it would not be appropriate to name the dual Australian-British citizen.

Several British and American citizens are among the injured, but the majority of casualties are Kenyans, authorities told CNN. Some are children.

Some Australian witnesses who escaped have shared horrifying accounts of the start of the attack, when the sounds of grenades and gunfire erupted in the mall.

From Reuters:

The attack appeared designed to achieve maximum global impact by targeting a place frequented by Westerners as well as Kenyans. France said two of its citizens were dead, the U.S. State Department said it had reports that American citizens had been injured, and Britain said its nationals had undoubtedly been affected.

The al Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Westgate Mall, and they are still holding 36 people hostage while surrounded by police. “They Kenyan govt is pleading with our Mujahideen inside the mall for negotiations. There will be no negotiations whatsoever,” the group posted on Twitter.

As you’d expect, photographs taken at the scene are frightening. A normally bustling mall was turned into a battle zone as militants and police have continued to exchange gunfire throughout the day.

Here’s some of what emerged:

REUTERS A child runs to safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013.

REUTERS An armed policeman searches through a shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013.

REUTERS Women carrying children run for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013.

REUTERS Police take cover outside Westgate shopping centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree in Nairobi September 21, 2013.

REUTERS Armed police guide a woman carrying a child to safety as they hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013.

REUTERS People scramble for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013.

REUTERS A Kenyan army soldier takes cover behind a wall at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013.

