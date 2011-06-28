Pictures Of The Worst Flood In North Dakota History

Photo: U.S. National Guard

North Dakota is suffering from its worst flood in history after the Souris River broke the levees last week in Minot.11,000 residents have been evacuated and 1,100 National Guardsmen and Airmen from the local Air Force base have been monitoring dikes, controlling traffic, and maintaining security.



Few of the 4,000 homes affected by the rising waters have flood insurance.

The state legislature is expected to vote on some type of relief to supplement FEMA’s contribution.

