Man Finds His Late Grandma Reading The Newspaper On A Sunny Porch In Google Street View

Dustin Moore of Beaverton, Ore., likes to surf Google Street View when he is bored, and that’s how he discovered this charming image of his late grandmother reading a newspaper and enjoying the sun on her front stoop.

Moore’s grandma Alice died about a year ago, but Moore and his younger brother stumbled upon one of the last few photos taken of her, from one of Google’s Street View cars as it photographed

NE 62nd Avenue in Portland.

Moore posted the image on Reddit, and the picture has become a local news phenom in Oregon.

The view is so detailed Moore says that on the left you can see bags of leaves that he had raked for her earlier that day. Moore says:

… she passed away less than a year after that picture was taken. I thought it was such an uplifting and awesome picture because it showed just how laid back and awesome she was.

Here’s a closeup on those mulch bags:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.