Inside the super-luxury London flats that have 'pizza lifts' in the bedrooms

Luxury properties for the super-wealthy are not just about size and location — it’s all about those added extras that the ordinary person on the street could never dream of.

But indoor swimming pools, personal cinemas, bars and clubs set inside homes are becoming pretty ordinary.

Sometimes it’s just about taking it to the next level.

Business Insider got to take a look into one of the latest set of flats for super-rich, which sold for a total £16.5 million.

And the added bonus — a personal “pizza lift” in every apartment that delivers meals straight from a nearby restaurant to your bedroom.

Take a look inside some of the flats sold by Beauchamp Estates and CBRE Residential.

There are four super-luxury apartments in Gatti House on London's Strand, right next to the central tourist location of Covent Garden. The building neighbours the Adelphi Theatre. Beauchamp Estates Gatti House is a magnificent Grade II listed building, built in 1886-87, and designed by architect Spencer Chadwick. Beauchamp Estates There are four super-luxury apartments, where prices start from £2.95 million ($4.51 million). All of them were sold this summer for a total of £16.5 million ($25.24 million). Beauchamp Estates Architects Peek Architecture & Design and interior design house Barlow & Barlow Design were appointed to lead the restoration work, which took four years to complete. Beauchamp Estates Developers say the ornate ceilings and interiors of the building were inspired by the design of the first class dining rooms of the Titanic and Olympic Ocean Liners. Beauchamp Estates In July, the penthouse apartment was sold for £5.5 million ($8.41 million). Beauchamp Estates The penthouse went for a lot more than the other apartments mainly because it has a massive slab of outdoor space. Beauchamp Estates The cheapest apartment in Gatti House was sold for £2.95 million ($4.51 million). It was on the third storey. Beauchamp Estates But while all the flats are immaculately renovated to look like this... Beauchamp Estates A massive selling feature, the developers say, is because every apartment's master bedroom has a 'pizza lift.' This unique feature dates back to when the house served as a restaurant for the Adelphi Theatre. Beauchamp Estates The 'pizza lifts' are actually behind a cupboard door in each of the master bedrooms. So technically, you can sit in bed and call the restaurant next door, Nell Gwynne Tavern, to order your food and it's delivered directly into the bedroom. Beauchamp Estates

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.