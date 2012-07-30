Wall Streeters Have Posted Tons Of Cell Phone Pictures From Inside The Big Banks

Julia La Roche
goldman sachs

Photo: foursquare.com

Daily Intel’s Kevin Roose posted a bunch of Instagram photos last week taken by people within Wall Street banks.He tracked down the images using the popular photo sharing app’s location tagging feature.

Business Insider learned that some of the Instagrammers got some heat from their managers for taking photos inside the banks and subsequently many made their profiles private.   

A quick search on Instagram shows that there are still plenty of photos from within banks that are publicly visible.

We also decided to check out location-based social networking site Foursquare and we were able to find a massive treasure trove of images taken from within many of the large Wall Street banks and other financial services firms.

The best part of these photos is it gives you a glimpse of what life’s like inside from the decorations on desks to the food in the cafeteria.

Goldman employee Dennis W. shows off his very cluttered desk on Foursquare.

Foursquare user Hugh C. snapped a shot of Goldman's Sky Lobby inside its 200 West offices.

Nani snapped a shot of the massive space, too.

Maria S. snapped a picture of a Goldman birthday party. The image is available on both Foursquare and Instagram.

This looks like a pretty serious meeting at Goldman posted on Foursquare.

Foursquare user Maria S. posted this image in March of this year.

Check out that breathtaking sunset seen from Goldman's offices.

There are gorgeous views from this meeting room at the bank, too.

Foursquare user Maria S. shows off her lunch from the Goldman cafeteria.

Inside UBS, Foursquare user Brian F. took a picture of his desk last summer.

This was taken inside JPMorgan's headquarters and posted on Foursquare.

And here's JPMorgan's signature on the wall.

Hey look, it's Jamie Dimon talking ahead of the Facebook IPO. He's even wearing one of those track jackets the top bankers at the firm wore to celebrate the social network's debut as a publicly traded company.

Foursquare user Jacqueline J. shows off her Starbucks coffee on her desk at JPMorgan.

Aww...Someone at JPMorgan was sent flowers.

Yum. Check out those Chase logo cupcakes from May 2011.

Foursquare user Eric P. snapped a shot of his desk at Barclays.

This Barclays employee popped the F1 key off their keyboard. It's common for analysts to do that because when they accidentally hit F1 it slows down their work flow in Excel.

Here's the inside of Morgan Stanley posted by Foursquare user Milton. This photo is also on Instagram.

This is the Morgan Stanley cafeteria that was posted on Foursquare. One user suggested the sushi on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Duke N. took this shot of Credit Suisse's 11 Madison Avenue offices.

A Foursquare user captured this shot of famed short-seller Jim Chanos, the founder of Kynikos Associates, on May 22, 2012.

This is the view of the Hudson River from the Citi Building at 388 Greenwich Street.

Someone at The Blackstone Group appears to be rocking some driving loafers without socks.

Foursquare user Jon H. snapped this picture inside boutique investment bank Dahlman Rose & Co. We're not really sure what's going on here...

Maybe they're pulling a prank on him. Speaking of pranks...

