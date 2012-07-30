Wall Streeters Have Posted Tons Of Cell Phone Pictures From Inside The Big Banks

Photo: foursquare.com
Daily Intel’s Kevin Roose posted a bunch of Instagram photos last week taken by people within Wall Street banks.He tracked down the images using the popular photo sharing app’s location tagging feature.
Business Insider learned that some of the Instagrammers got some heat from their managers for taking photos inside the banks and subsequently many made their profiles private.
A quick search on Instagram shows that there are still plenty of photos from within banks that are publicly visible.
We also decided to check out location-based social networking site Foursquare and we were able to find a massive treasure trove of images taken from within many of the large Wall Street banks and other financial services firms.
The best part of these photos is it gives you a glimpse of what life’s like inside from the decorations on desks to the food in the cafeteria.
Maria S. snapped a picture of a Goldman birthday party. The image is available on both Foursquare and Instagram.
Hey look, it's Jamie Dimon talking ahead of the Facebook IPO. He's even wearing one of those track jackets the top bankers at the firm wore to celebrate the social network's debut as a publicly traded company.
This Barclays employee popped the F1 key off their keyboard. It's common for analysts to do that because when they accidentally hit F1 it slows down their work flow in Excel.
Here's the inside of Morgan Stanley posted by Foursquare user Milton. This photo is also on Instagram.
This is the Morgan Stanley cafeteria that was posted on Foursquare. One user suggested the sushi on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A Foursquare user captured this shot of famed short-seller Jim Chanos, the founder of Kynikos Associates, on May 22, 2012.
Foursquare user Jon H. snapped this picture inside boutique investment bank Dahlman Rose & Co. We're not really sure what's going on here...
