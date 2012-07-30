Wall Streeters Have Posted Tons Of Cell Phone Pictures From Inside The Big Banks

Photo: foursquare.com

Daily Intel’s Kevin Roose posted a bunch of Instagram photos last week taken by people within Wall Street banks.He tracked down the images using the popular photo sharing app’s location tagging feature.



Business Insider learned that some of the Instagrammers got some heat from their managers for taking photos inside the banks and subsequently many made their profiles private.

A quick search on Instagram shows that there are still plenty of photos from within banks that are publicly visible.

We also decided to check out location-based social networking site Foursquare and we were able to find a massive treasure trove of images taken from within many of the large Wall Street banks and other financial services firms.

The best part of these photos is it gives you a glimpse of what life’s like inside from the decorations on desks to the food in the cafeteria.

