PHOTOS: Indian Street Markets Are Tense As Commodity Prices Rise

Photo: AP

Food price inflation in India peaked at 14.44% yoy in December. The surge is causing tensions, especially because no one can explain its severity.The Indian government subsidized onions late last year to ease the burden on consumers, also increasing onion imports, banning exports and cutting import duties. Yet the government had no explanation for a 40% jump in onion prices from the previous year.



Here’s a look at India’s inflation worries in images.

Food inflation reached 14.44% yoy in December An Indian laborer carries vegetables on his back at a wholesale market in Gauhati, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2010. According to new reports, a rise in vegetable prices, especially onion, pushed India's food inflation to a 10-week high in the week ended Dec. 18. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) High food prices are reflected in a vendor's store An Indian shopkeeper arranges grocery items at his shop in Gauhati, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2010. According to new reports, a rise in vegetable prices, especially onion, pushed India's food inflation to a 10-week high in the week ended Dec. 18. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) This spike was in large part due to rising onion prices An Indian worker arranges sacks of onions on a truck at a wholesale market on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2010. The Indian government Monday suspended onion exports until Jan. 15 as prices of the vegetable, seen as a bellwether for general inflation, more than doubled in the last two months. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) India has banned exports of the vegetable till January 15 An Indian rickshaw puller transports sacks of dry red chilies in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2010. India's headline inflation eased to 8.5 per cent in August from a revised 9.8 per cent in July, in part due to a change in the way the index is calculated, government data showed Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A) Indians have been protesting a rise in commodity prices in general Supporters of the youth wing of the All India Forward Block party walk with a palanquin and a bullock cart during a rally protesting the hike in fuel price and essential commodities, in Calcutta, India, Thursday, July 29, 2010. Headline inflation, which hit 10.6 per cent in June, a number that may well be revised upward, has been in the double digits since February. High prices have become a political issue, with opposition parties staging protests, and policymakers keen to check rising prices. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Garlic which sold at $1.22/kg in May was selling at around $7.52/kg in December A woman sorts garlic at a wholesale market in Gauhati, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2010. According to new reports, a rise in vegetable prices, especially onion, pushed India's food inflation to a 10-week high in the week ended Dec. 18. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Earlier this year people protested the governments irresponsible storage of food grains while Indians starved A woman farmer holds a sickle as she listens to a leader of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party during a protest in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2010. Targeting the central government over the issue of rotting of food grains in various government store houses, the BJP held a protest demanding better storage facilities and minimum support price for farmers' produce among requirements to tide over the crisis, according to a news agency. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) A member of India's opposition party protests high prices A supporter of India's opposition Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) holds an onion at a rally in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2010. The Indian government Monday suspended onion exports until Jan. 15 as prices of the vegetable, seen as a bellwether for general inflation, more than doubled in the last two months. The rally, was directed against policies of the Congress party lead United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and a spate of corruption charges against it. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) In 1998 high onion prices led to the Bharatiya Janata Party's loss in state assembly elections A Samajwadi party activist holds a garland of onions during a protest against the Indian government for the hike in onion prices in Allahabad, India, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2010. The Indian government Monday suspended onion exports until Jan. 15 as prices of the vegetable, seen as a bellwether for general inflation, more than doubled in the last two months. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) India cut import duty on the vegetable to meet local demand A man carries onion in a wholesale market in Gauhati, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2010. According to new reports, a rise in vegetable prices, especially onion, pushed India's food inflation to a 10-week high in the week ended Dec. 18. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) A laborer unloads onions imported from Pakistan Indian workers unload sacks of onions from trucks that arrived from Pakistan at the Indo-Pak joint check post at Wagah, near Amritsar, India, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2010. The Indian government Monday suspended onion exports until Jan. 15 as prices of the vegetable, seen as a bellwether for general inflation, more than doubled in the last two months. (AP Photo/Prabhjot Gill) Indian politicians blamed heavy monsoons for the poor harvest General view of a wholesale market is seen in Gauhati, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2010. According to new reports, a rise in vegetable prices, especially onion, pushed India's food inflation to a 10-week high in the week ended Dec. 18. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) It has been reported that hoarding and speculative trading are also to blame An Indian worker carries a sack of dry red chilies to load into a truck at a market in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2010. India's headline inflation eased to 8.5 per cent in August from a revised 9.8 per cent in July, in part due to a change in the way the index is calculated, government data showed Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A) The vegetable was eventually subsidized by state governments to calm nationwide outrage An Indian vegetable vendor weighs onions for customers at a wholesale market in Allahabad, India, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2010. The Indian government Monday suspended onion exports until Jan. 15 as prices of the vegetable, seen as a bellwether for general inflation, more than doubled in the last two months. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) Now here are things you didn't know about the world's fourth largest economy... 15 Facts About India That Will Blow Your Mind >

