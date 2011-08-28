Incredible Pictures Of HURRICANE IRENE Ripping Up The East Coast

Denis Hromin, a concerned fisherman, checks on Avalon Fishing Pier in N.C.

Photo: ap

Around one million have lost power and at least eight have died as Hurricane Irene moves up the East Coast.Right now New York City is strangely empty after 375,000 were evacuated and most people buckle down at home. The storm is supposed to hit here late Saturday or early Sunday.



Abandoned beach front houses are surrounded by rising water as the effects of Hurricane Irene are felt in Nags Head, N.C. Abandoned beach front houses are surrounded by rising water as the effects of Hurricane Irene are felt in Nags Head, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011 (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Abandoned beach front houses are surrounded by rising water as the effects of Hurricane Irene are felt in Nags Head, N.C. Abandoned beach front houses are surrounded by rising water as the effects of Hurricane Irene are felt in Nags Head, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011 (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) An outdoor advertising sign and several mobile homes were damaged by winds in New Bern, N.C. An outdoor advertising sign and several mobile homes were damaged by winds in New Bern, N.C. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011 as Hurricane Irene hits the North Carolina coast. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Jarod Wilton looks at the flood waters rising to his doorstep in Alliance, N.C Jarod Wilton looks at the flood waters rising to his doorstep, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011, in Alliance, N.C., as Hurricane Irene hits the North Carolina coast. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Denis Hromin, a concerned fisherman, checks on Avalon Fishing Pier in N.C. Denis Hromin, a concerned fisherman, checks on Avalon Fishing Pier as it lost some pilings after being battered by wind and waves on the Outer Banks in Kill Devil Hills, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011 as Hurricane Irene reaches the North Carolina coast. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) A man drives his car through a flooded street in New Bern, N.C. A man drives his car through a flooded street in New Bern, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011 as Hurricane Irene hits the North Carolina coast. Hurricane Irene knocked out power and piers in North Carolina, clobbered Virginia with wind and churned up the coast Saturday to confront cities more accustomed to snowstorms than tropical storms. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) A National Guardsman puts out a residential fire after IRENE passes through Salisbury, Md. A Cape May, N.J. police office talks with a motorist in a driving rain A Cape May police office talks with a motorist in a driving rain Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011, in Cape May, N.J., as Hurricane Irene arrives. Police began telling motorists to get off the streets as darkness fell. Hurricane-force winds and drenching rains from Irene battered the North Carolina coast early Saturday as the storm began its potentially catastrophic run up the Eastern Seaboard. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Waves crash against the Steel Pier, N.J. before Hurricane Irene Waves crash against the Steel Pier before Hurricane Irene Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011, in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) A pedestrian crosses Madison Avenue as New York waits on Hurricane Irene A pedestrian crosses Madison Avenue as New York waits on Hurricane Irene, on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011. Irene has the potential to cause billions of dollars in damage all along a densely populated arc that includes Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York, Boston and beyond. At least 65 million people could be affected. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) A pedestrian stands in the rain to read the plaque below the Wall Street statue of George Washington in the hours before Hurricane Irene's arrival A pedestrian stands in the rain to read the plaque below the Wall Street statue of George Washington in the hours before Hurricane Irene's arrival, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011, in New York. Mayor Bloomberg advised all New Yorkers to prepare as the region girded for wind, rain, and flooding as the storm stood poised to bear down on an already saturated New York state. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) A lone taxi drives down the west side highway in the hours before Hurricane Irene's arrival A lone taxi drives down the west side highway in the hours before Hurricane Irene's arrival, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011, in New York. The low-lying Battery Park city area was evacuated the as the region girded for wind, rain, and flooding as the storm stood poised to bear down on an already saturated New York state. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) The Naked Cowboy wears a life preserver while playing for tourists in Times Square The Naked Cowboy wears a life preserver while playing for tourists in Times Square, New York, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011. Hurricane Irene opened its assault on the Eastern Seaboard on Saturday, lashing the North Carolina coast with wind as strong as 115 mph (185 kph) and pounding shoreline homes with waves. Farther north in New York City and Philadelphia, authorities readied a massive shutdown of trains and airports, with 2 million people ordered out of the way. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Carpenter Archie Robertson, of Vineyard Haven, Mass., covers plate glass windows on a store front Carpenter Archie Robertson, of Vineyard Haven, Mass., covers plate glass windows on a store front with plywood boards in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Irene, in Oak Bluffs, Mass., on the island of Martha's Vineyard, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) What's the latest? Read Live Hurricane Coverage Here >

