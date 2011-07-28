PICTURES: Huge Protest Hits Madrid After Allegations Of Police Violence

Simone Foxman
This was what happened this morning.

Photo: @fgarrobo on yfrog

A huge protest is going on right now in downtown Madrid, after protestors were forcefully removed from camping out next to the congressional building there this morning.Though there seem to be no reports of injury, the “indignados” are accusing the police of using aggression and violence to break up a peaceful protest.

The indignados delivered a letter to Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero this morning with a list of demands, calling upon the administration to rectify what it has called the “principal problems” facing Spain: corruption, unemployment, and the privatization of social services, among others.

They look calm enough now, but they could turn into this:

Click to see what happened in Greece over austerity cuts last month.

