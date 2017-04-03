PICTURES: Here's the aftermath of cyclone Debbie in Lismore

Ex-tropical cyclone Debbie has wreaked incredible amounts of damage in Queensland and northern NSW since it hit on Tuesday last week.
The cyclone first hit Far-North Queensland at about midday on Monday and the damage was immediate.
As the cyclone travelled down the state, it left 50 people trapped in floodwaters in Mackay. All schools in Brisbane were closed last Thursday, and residents of Lismore were evacuated as floodwaters overtopped the city’s levee, designed for 1-in-10 year floods, on Friday morning.
The devastation in Lismore is widespread.
Here’s what residents of the area are sharing on social media.
The Lismore City Motor Inn in the CBD and Lismore Turf Club, on the other side of the river, have both been submerged.
Thinking of our friends in Lismore and Murwillumbah and all effected areas tonight as the massive clean up continues. Stay strong, we are thinking of you down here. . .??? . #LismoreHelpingHands #BringLismoreTogether #LismoreFloods #murwillumbahfloods #rockhampton #NSWFloods #cyclonedebbie #tcdebbie #QldWeather #bigwet #floodcleanup #nswsesinsta #nswrfs #frnsw
Not envying the BIL who is Manager at the #Lismore Turf Club. Massive clean up job starting today! #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/BzVOPTJYuw
— Michael Cutting (@cutabove77) April 2, 2017
This CBD intersection, a key thoroughfare, has gone completely under.
Shop owners are returning to their stores to start the clean-up. Heavy machinery has been brought in to help.
Keen st was the worst hit by the floods my heart goes out to all the businesses @brightwaylighting @nooklaneway2480 @charmaineshairsalon @oneone4 @hairembessy @bookwarhouse Henrys Barkery The camera house @blacksombreromex @fundies so meny more affected #lismore #cometotheheart #lismorefloods2017 #lismorecbd #lismorenimbintourism #discoverlismore #floods2017
Lismore, a gutsy, wonderful town is on its knees.
The devastation is immense
Today we worked on the office.#NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/B7pbguJZeU
— Annie Kia (@AnnieKia) April 2, 2017
Lismore locals face huge clean up in wake of cyclone https://t.co/BT7VhYtaab pic.twitter.com/fqIvAnF6zx
— RN – Radio National (@RadioNational) April 2, 2017
Heavy machinery has been at it for hours trying to clean up the remnants of destroyed businesses in Lismore's CBD. @abcnews @ABCNews24 pic.twitter.com/gnP3XxWDtq
— Jake Sturmer (@JakeSturmer) April 2, 2017
People are being advised against returning to houses in flood-affected areas, but some need to see the impact for themselves.
It may take weeks for the water to completely drain away. This part is beside the river and photo was taken from on top of the levee bank.
Despite the devastation, the locals refuse to lose their sense of humour. The McDonald’s drive-thru has become the ‘row-thru’.
Rockhampton is only just beginning to feel the effects of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie, and they are preparing for the damage. Rockhampton Airport has been sandbagged and is ready.
The sandbags and flood barriers are up… we are one of the last flights out before the airport closes tomorrow. As the waters threaten to lap the edge of the runway… we are out of here! Good luck Rocky locals. Hold on tight! #cyclonedebbie #rockhampton #flooding #unidays #risingriver #centralqueenslanduniversity #residentialschool
Council workers are preparing the streets near the Fitzroy River.
Council workers are building a huge barrier in #Rockhampton to protect houses a few streets back from the river. #CycloneDebbie pic.twitter.com/I0a4zlqjIN
— Jesse Dorsett (@jessedorsett) April 2, 2017
It may be a beautiful morning in Rockhampton but water levels are rising rapidly. Time will tell what the damage will be but it’s expected to be the worst flood in the area for 60 years.
The flood indicator beside the Fitzroy River in Rocky reveals the harsh reality of the situation the city is facing. https://t.co/ZhpTPI0POP pic.twitter.com/J4Mp7mUJOm
— The Courier-Mail (@couriermail) April 2, 2017
