PICTURES: Here's the aftermath of cyclone Debbie in Lismore

A street in Lismore’s CBD. Photo: Getty

Ex-tropical cyclone Debbie has wreaked incredible amounts of damage in Queensland and northern NSW since it hit on Tuesday last week.

The cyclone first hit Far-North Queensland at about midday on Monday and the damage was immediate.

As the cyclone travelled down the state, it left 50 people trapped in floodwaters in Mackay. All schools in Brisbane were closed last Thursday, and residents of Lismore were evacuated as floodwaters overtopped the city’s levee, designed for 1-in-10 year floods, on Friday morning.

The devastation in Lismore is widespread.

Here’s what residents of the area are sharing on social media.

The Lismore City Motor Inn in the CBD and Lismore Turf Club, on the other side of the river, have both been submerged.

Not envying the BIL who is Manager at the #Lismore Turf Club. Massive clean up job starting today! #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/BzVOPTJYuw — Michael Cutting (@cutabove77) April 2, 2017

This CBD intersection, a key thoroughfare, has gone completely under.

Photo: Getty

Shop owners are returning to their stores to start the clean-up. Heavy machinery has been brought in to help.

Lismore, a gutsy, wonderful town is on its knees.

The devastation is immense

Today we worked on the office.#NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/B7pbguJZeU — Annie Kia (@AnnieKia) April 2, 2017

Lismore locals face huge clean up in wake of cyclone https://t.co/BT7VhYtaab pic.twitter.com/fqIvAnF6zx — RN – Radio National (@RadioNational) April 2, 2017

Heavy machinery has been at it for hours trying to clean up the remnants of destroyed businesses in Lismore's CBD. @abcnews @ABCNews24 pic.twitter.com/gnP3XxWDtq — Jake Sturmer (@JakeSturmer) April 2, 2017

An epic clean up today as the water clears out and leaves behind the muddy sludge. This little nugget is one helluva survivor. Looking forward to seeing you all on Thursday at @nikau.store to raise some [email protected]_still_lauren_ceramics A post shared by Odette & Co (@odetteandco) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:35am PDT

Lismore flood CBD aftermath, just a fraction of the devastation, streets of Nth, Sth & east Lismore #lismoreflood #lismore #cyclonedebbie A post shared by @jkelly_73 on Apr 2, 2017 at 12:26am PDT

Lismore today floods 2017 #devastating #northernnsw #omg #cylcondebbie #bigwet #poorowner #lismorecbd #lismorecanrebuild#flood2017#wet#lismore #canon70d ? A post shared by Wayne O Gold Coast ?. (@waynesescape) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

People are being advised against returning to houses in flood-affected areas, but some need to see the impact for themselves.

#lismore #flood #cyclonedebbie #debbie A post shared by Nick Daniels (@shadovvwolf) on Apr 1, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

#cyclonedebbie #lismoreflood #lismoreflood2017 #lismore A post shared by Emily Ches (@em_ches) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

Photo: Getty

A dog looks on to it's owner from the top level of her home in Lismore #flood #lismore #australia #aap #northernrivers #bigwet A post shared by Dave Hunt (@huntsman) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

Photo: Getty

It may take weeks for the water to completely drain away. This part is beside the river and photo was taken from on top of the levee bank.

Heritage Park #lismore #lismorefloods2017 #lismoreflood2017 #floods #northernrivers #heritageparklismore #northernriversfloods #lismorenimbintourism A post shared by Busara (@buzzie23) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Despite the devastation, the locals refuse to lose their sense of humour. The McDonald’s drive-thru has become the ‘row-thru’.

Rockhampton is only just beginning to feel the effects of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie, and they are preparing for the damage. Rockhampton Airport has been sandbagged and is ready.

Council workers are preparing the streets near the Fitzroy River.

Council workers are building a huge barrier in #Rockhampton to protect houses a few streets back from the river. #CycloneDebbie pic.twitter.com/I0a4zlqjIN — Jesse Dorsett (@jessedorsett) April 2, 2017

It may be a beautiful morning in Rockhampton but water levels are rising rapidly. Time will tell what the damage will be but it’s expected to be the worst flood in the area for 60 years.

Beautiful morning #rockhampton #flood A post shared by Ange McGinnis (@angie_mcg_) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

The flood indicator beside the Fitzroy River in Rocky reveals the harsh reality of the situation the city is facing. https://t.co/ZhpTPI0POP pic.twitter.com/J4Mp7mUJOm — The Courier-Mail (@couriermail) April 2, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.