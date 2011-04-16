PICTURES: The Gulf Oil Spill Hasn't Gone Away Yet

Mamta Badkar
gulf spill impact

Photo: AP

Almost a year since the Macondo blowout, conservationists and ecologists continue to study the long term effects of the oil spill on the environment.Earlier this week, The Guardian exposed BP mails that show officials attempting to manipulate research on the impact of the spill by trying to gain control of the $500 million fund the company had set up for independent research.

There is no evidence to suggest that BP succeeded, but the spill’s environmental impact is still being felt along the coast.

Environmentalists examine oil-stained sand at Fourchon Beach in Louisiana, April 13, 2011

A dolphin washes up at Fourchon Beach and its death could be linked to the spill

Since January, 155 young and fetal dolphins, and small whales have washed up dead on Gulf beaches, more than four times the normal amount

Oil tar balls said to be environmental pollutants continue to wash up on the beach

An ecologist sets up a net to catch migrating birds for samples to study long-term effects of the BP oil spill

A blood sample is taken from a dunlin sandpiper on Fourchon Beach in Louisiana

Many local businesses never recovered

The small fishing town of Bayou La Batre, Alabama is struggling to survive

A shoot of marsh grass emerges from an area of oil-impacted marsh grass in Bay Jimmy, the worst hit spot. A crust of oil still lines miles of the outer fringe of the marsh

Workers use a crane to remove clumps of shoreline heavily damaged by the spill in Bay Jimmy

It looked much worse this time last year

PICTURES: Oil Washes Up On U.S. Beaches >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.