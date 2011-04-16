PICTURES: The Gulf Oil Spill Hasn't Gone Away Yet

Photo: AP

Almost a year since the Macondo blowout, conservationists and ecologists continue to study the long term effects of the oil spill on the environment.Earlier this week, The Guardian exposed BP mails that show officials attempting to manipulate research on the impact of the spill by trying to gain control of the $500 million fund the company had set up for independent research.



There is no evidence to suggest that BP succeeded, but the spill’s environmental impact is still being felt along the coast.

