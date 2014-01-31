These Pictures Of Monster Waves Crashing On People Will Make You Thankful For Being Warm And Dry

Storms create powerful waves. We’re just thankful not to have been in the way of these giant walls of water, unlike some of the people in the pictures below.

Giant waves crash over onlookers washing them off the sea wall of Cape Town’s Kalk Bay harbour, August 27, 2005. The two men were later rescued as storms created waves of an estimated 30 feet.

Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias on January 28, 2014.

Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, August 25, 2013.

A surfer rides a wave during the Arnette Punta Galea Big Wave World Tour in Punta Galea in Getxo January 28, 2013. Sixteen surfers rode giant waves in the five-hour competition.

Frontier soldiers run as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. China issued a red alert ahead of Typhoon Fitow, which is expected to lash east of the country on Sunday evening.

A woman watches giant waves crashing on the seafront by Brighton pier in southern England December 15, 2011.

Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 3, 2012. Gales and rainstorms lashed coastal regions in east China when two typhoons made landfall in less than 10 hours in, forcing over 300,000 people to evacuate.

A wave crashes into the Pornic fishing harbour protecting wall as an autumn storms hits western France November 8, 2010.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare November 1, 2013. McNamara, who lives in Haleiwa, Hawaii, won the Biggest Wave title at the 2012 Billabong XXL Big Wave Awards with his world record 78-foot wave ridden at Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal on November 1, 2011.

Children run from a wave on the promenade during a storm in Sevastopol, March 3, 2012.

A man runs away as waves whipped up by winds surge past a barrier onto a seaside road in Yantai, Shandong Province May 27, 2013.

A man stands with his bicycle as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola splash on him on a flooded main street at Roxas Boulevard, in Metro Manila August 1, 2012.

