Do Your Travel Plans Include A Full Body Scan Or An Intrusive Probe?

Photo: TSA

Flying home for Thanksgiving? You may have to choose between a potentially-embarrassing full body scan and an intrusive pat down.John Tyner refused both of these options and was thrown out of San Diego International Airport Saturday and consequently missed his flight to South Dakota. After blogging and posting a cell phone video of his ordeal, Tyner garnered a lot of attention and support from civil liberties groups.



Despite the clamor, the TSA insists that body scanners have privacy filters that blur images to protect passenger identity and other measures to prevent embarrassment.

The debate over the scanners is just going to get louder as another 450 scanners will be rolled out this year, and another 500 next year, thanks to stimulus funds. Currently there are 315 scanners in 65 airports in the U.S. including JFK, Logan, O’Hare and Dulles.

