Do Your Travel Plans Include A Full Body Scan Or An Intrusive Probe?

Hannah Kim, Gus Lubin
Bodyscan

Photo: TSA

Flying home for Thanksgiving? You may have to choose between a potentially-embarrassing full body scan and an intrusive pat down.John Tyner refused both of these options and was thrown out of San Diego International Airport Saturday and consequently missed his flight to South Dakota. After blogging and posting a cell phone video of his ordeal, Tyner garnered a lot of attention and support from civil liberties groups.

Despite the clamor, the TSA insists that body scanners have privacy filters that blur images to protect passenger identity and other measures to prevent embarrassment.

The debate over the scanners is just going to get louder as another 450 scanners will be rolled out this year, and another 500 next year, thanks to stimulus funds. Currently there are 315 scanners in 65 airports in the U.S. including JFK, Logan, O’Hare and Dulles.

The TSA says privacy concerns with the high-tech body scanners are unfounded.

TSA officer who views the images produced by the scanners are in a separate room where they never see the passengers.

Privacy filters are applied to the images so that the passenger's identity is protected.

An image cannot be transmitted, printed or stored and is immediately deleted after review

Here's another image produced by the millimetre Wave Technology.

The body scanners are optional and passengers can choose to receive a pat down instead.

Images like this -- which have been passed around the internet -- display more detail than the TSA would see

New pat-down procedures involves fingertip probes, including the chest and groin areas.

The TSA states that the body scanners are safe and emits very low dosages of energy or radiation.

Pilots have also complained about the body scanners and are calling for a boycott.

Passengers are also complaining longer lines are to be expected with body scanners.

Here's a video gone viral of a passenger refusing scan or pat down

As long as airport security remains a high priority, the debate over the use of these body scanners will continue.

