Pictures From The Best Meteor Shower Of The Year

The annual Perseid meteor shower illuminated the sky this weekend with hundreds of shooting stars.  The best meteor shower of the year occurs as “Earth passes through a stream of debris from comet Swift-Tuttle,” says NASA.

This year’s show, which peaked on the nights of Aug. 12 through Aug. 13, was particularly cool because Jupiter, Venus and the crescent Moon lined up in the middle of the display, forming a bright stripe in the sky.

In case you missed the big show (or maybe some clouds got in the way), we rounded up some beautiful pictures and video of the celestial event. 

Taken in eastern Michigan on the night of Aug. 11, 2012.

A beautiful viewing at 10,000 feet in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

A seven-hour composite of the shower over the Snowy Range in Wyoming.

A meteor streaks through the night sky on Aug. 12, 2012.

A beautiful shot taken on the night of Aug. 12, 2012.

Time-lapse footage of the Perseid meteor shower by TheOfficialClown

