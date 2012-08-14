Pictures From The Best Meteor Shower Of The Year

Photo: ‏@Eisentower30

The annual Perseid meteor shower illuminated the sky this weekend with hundreds of shooting stars. The best meteor shower of the year occurs as “Earth passes through a stream of debris from comet Swift-Tuttle,” says NASA.



This year’s show, which peaked on the nights of Aug. 12 through Aug. 13, was particularly cool because Jupiter, Venus and the crescent Moon lined up in the middle of the display, forming a bright stripe in the sky.

In case you missed the big show (or maybe some clouds got in the way), we rounded up some beautiful pictures and video of the celestial event.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.