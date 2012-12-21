Here's How Samsung's Galaxy Camera Stacks Up Against An iPhone 4S And A DSLR

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Samsung’s new Galaxy Camera brings the Android operating system to a decent compact camera, basically creating a smart camera.The concept is cool, though the camera doesn’t feel like it quite fully realises its potential.



That said, the camera can take solid pics and it has some cool automatic settings that go beyond typical offerings.

A Silhouette mode that keeps foreground dark and backgrounds properly exposed is great for beginners who don’t know how to achieve that look. The Panorama mode is fun for panorama shots. But at the end of the day most of your time will probably be spent in Auto.

We took the Samsung Galaxy Camera out for a spin along with our iPhone 4S and our DSLR, a Canon 60D. The Samsung performed better than the iPhone (but not a ton) and not quite as good as the Canon, especially in terms of speed and handling.

All in all, there are better options out there for higher quality images at a cheaper price and if you really want the Android operating system you should probably just get an Android phone.

utilising the camera's actual lens zoom can help make simple but tighter shots and they come out much better than using an iPhone's digital zoom. It's wide angle can be great for interesting close ups and they have a macro mode to go even closer. Unfortunately, the focus system is a little slow and it can be hard to get really crisp shots of fast moving subjects, like this bird. It performs reasonably well indoors, but when you shoot into a light you can get his purple flare...a cool effect but not always desired. The panorama mode is fun to play with. Here is the Business Insider video team. Smart modes like Silhouette are an intelligent feature. They go beyond typical automatic settings and allow a novice to experiment with exposure techniques that may be beyond their technical grasp. Combining the Silhouette and the camera's purple flair can make for a fun shot. Now for our comparison... Samsung: the colours look rich, but the darks seem darker than they should be. Canon 60D: The colours are less vibrant but seem truer to life and the dynamic range is wider with a greater level of detail in the dark sections. iPhone probably takes the cake here with rich colours though in some areas the darks seem a little too dark. The Samsung, colours are fine, but a little saturated and the picture ends up blurry because the focus system was not fast enough. With a Canon 60D the shot comes out in focus, properly exposed and a proper range of light to dark. In this wider shot, the camera focus system shifted to the wrong plane of focus, the woman in front should be in focus, not the people behind her, but the focus controls were difficult to use. With the Canon 60D focus is much easier to control. On this wide static shot, the Samsung performs well. But the iPhone shot looks just about the same. And the Canon 60D comes out a little darker. These are the kind of shots were a DSLR shines, a zoomed in close up with a blurry background. The Samsung gets the zoom and achieves a reasonable bokeh (background blurriness), but the colours are not as rich and the camera has a difficult time exposing properly with the wide range of light levels, so the picture looks a little faded. Using the iPhone and some digital zoom, it really just can't compete with the Samsung or DSLR for this type of shot. The Galaxy Camera wide angle is really wide! Wider than the iPhone. With a wider lens, this DSLR could go wider than the Galaxy, but without it the Samsung provides a bit more versatility than many standard DSLR kit lenses. Want to read the full review? REVIEW: Samsung's New Android-Powered Galaxy Camera >

