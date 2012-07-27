Wall Street Instagrammers Are Getting Heat For Taking Pictures Inside Banks

Yesterday, Kevin Roose of New York Magazine, posted a slideshow of Instagram images from inside some of Wall Street’s big banks.



The feature includes artsy images posted to the social media site by bankers (or interns) working at Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told us that management at the top banks were not happy.

Naturally, we feel bad for those that got heat, but there were some pretty great pictures in the mix, including several of trading floors, late night excel sessions and lonely desktop Seamless meals.

The images were compiled using Instagram’s location tagging feature. So, there are basically hundreds of images publicly taken and tagged at the big banks, but the ones used were the juiciest and most revealing.

These are definitely a few people who have made their Instagram accounts private.

If you haven’t already done so, here’s the NY Mag slideshow.

