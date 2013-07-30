Pictures Taken Undercover In Apple's Chinese iPhone Factories Show Filth And Overcrowding

Apple said today that it will, once again, audit working conditions inside the Pegatron factories in China that it uses to assemble iPhones, iMacs and the new, upcoming cheap iPhone, the iPhone 5C.
The statement came after China labour Watch produced a detailed report and a video of working conditions inside some of Apple’s Chinese factories.
The video shows work rules that ban tattoos, died hair, short people and certain ethnic groups from the factories.
It also shows exhausted workers sleeping on the floor, using buckets to wash in, squalid communal showers rigged in parking garages, and a disgusting, unclean urinal.
The film also shows that Apple’s contract workers are all very young — CLW alleges there is a ban on workers over 35. You can read the full CLW report here. What follows are photos from the accompanying YouTube video, taken undercover inside Apple’s China facilities.
There are only four or five showers for hundreds of people. This shot shows showerheads set up in an open garage.
Workers are not trained properly, so they do not know when they are coming into contact with poisonous chemicals, CLW claims.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.