Pictures Taken Undercover In Apple's Chinese iPhone Factories Show Filth And Overcrowding

Jim Edwards
A Pegatron worker takes a break / China labour watch

Apple said today that it will, once again, audit working conditions inside the Pegatron factories in China that it uses to assemble iPhones, iMacs and the new, upcoming cheap iPhone, the iPhone 5C.

The statement came after China labour Watch produced a detailed report and a video of working conditions inside some of Apple’s Chinese factories.

The video shows work rules that ban tattoos, died hair, short people and certain ethnic groups from the factories.

It also shows exhausted workers sleeping on the floor, using buckets to wash in, squalid communal showers rigged in parking garages, and a disgusting, unclean urinal.

The film also shows that Apple’s contract workers are all very young — CLW alleges there is a ban on workers over 35. You can read the full CLW report here. What follows are photos from the accompanying YouTube video, taken undercover inside Apple’s China facilities.

CLW alleges workers sleep in overcrowded dorms, up to 12 to a room, using buckets to wash.

Workers come from hiring agencies who illegally charge fees to the workers just for getting a job.

There are only four or five showers for hundreds of people. This shot shows showerheads set up in an open garage.

Workers make only $1.50 an hour.

This appears to be the factory bathroom.

Workers are not trained properly, so they do not know when they are coming into contact with poisonous chemicals, CLW claims.

CLW says workers frequently put in 66-hour weeks.

Workers do shifts of 11 or more hours per day, working overtime without pay, CLW claims.

Some workers must assemble 600 iPad cases per shift.

They work six days a week.

This poster shows work rules banning tattoos, short people, and old people.

CLW says the working conditions are illegal even under Chinese law.

Women who get pregnant do not get maternity leave.

But what if you want to work at Apple in the U.S.?

