23 Iconic Pictures Of Global Unrest From The Last Three Years

It started in Greece, with violent austerity protests.
Then the global unrest really took off when Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in Tunisia on December 17, 2011.
Then the protests spread like a fire through the Arab world. Journalists called it the “Arab Spring,” but it seemed even larger than that.
It was.
Austerity measures from Western government’s prompted a similar response: widespread unrest and, in some places, complete upheaval.
If it seems like clashes with cops and/or government troops has been a global phenomenon over the last three years, that’s because it has.
A journalist is taken away by Bahrain's Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) forces, which moved into Pearl Square to evacuate anti-government protesters, in Manama March 16, 2011.
A boy jumps into a swimming pool at Aisha Gaddafi's (Ghaddafi's daughter's) palace in Bin Ashour district in Tripoli August 26, 2011.
Topless protesters are hauled away from the front of the Islamist Ministry of Justice, Tunisia, 2013.
