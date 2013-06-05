23 Iconic Pictures Of Global Unrest From The Last Three Years

Riots in Vancouver.

It started in Greece, with violent austerity protests.



Then the global unrest really took off when Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in Tunisia on December 17, 2011.

Then the protests spread like a fire through the Arab world. Journalists called it the “Arab Spring,” but it seemed even larger than that.

It was.

Austerity measures from Western government’s prompted a similar response: widespread unrest and, in some places, complete upheaval.

If it seems like clashes with cops and/or government troops has been a global phenomenon over the last three years, that’s because it has.

