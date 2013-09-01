Here's What It Looks Like Inside The Temporary City That 68,000 People Built In The Middle Of The Desert

Burning Man is the annual art, culture, and revelry festival in the middle of the Nevada desert, where at least 68,000 “Burners” get together to create a temporary autonomous city.

Yesterday we showed you what the community looked like from above. Now let’s look at what it’s like on the inside.

Reuters photographer Jim Bourg took these fantastic pictures that give you a sense of the scene within.

The pictures don’t need much in the way of description, we don’t think.

