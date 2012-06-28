Unforgettable Footage From The Apollo 11 Moon Landing

Photo: US National Archives via YouTube

With the Cold War raging and U.S. relations strained on numerous fronts, people thought President John F. Kennedy was crazy when he said he wanted an American man on the moon by the end of the 1960s.Though Kennedy was obviously not alive to see his dream come to fruition, the entire world was watching as a team of American astronauts prepared to launch from the Florida coast and travel nearly 250,000 miles to the moon. Years of planning, intense training and gruelling simulations all culminated as three astronauts boarded the Apollo 11 ship in July 1969.



The U.S. National Archives has a film, called “The Eagle Has Landed,” that documents the process from launch to landing. With the 43rd anniversary of the moon landing quickly approaching, here’s a look back at America’s unprecedented journey.

