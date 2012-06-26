Gorgeous Photos From The Wild Music Festival That Took Over Randall's Island This Weekend

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
This weekend The Governors Ball held its second annual event on Randall’s Island (last year it was on Governors Island) and it was a huge success. The two-day festival was jam-packed with music on two big stages.The stages were close and there were no overlapping sets, so it was easy to see every act. And there were plenty of activities and amenities for festival-goers who wanted a break from the music.
Lines both days were manageable, unlike at other recent New York festivals.
The weather was perfect and everyone we spoke to said the festival was “Awesome!”
In case you missed it, or you just want to relive it, we’ve got pics for you here.
There were plenty of people, but Sunday was definitely more packed than Saturday. However, throughout the weekend lines were manageable and it never felt too crowded.
Walshy Fire used the big inflatable globe to get into the crowd (The Flaming Lips were the first to make use of the device).
They even let some fans on stage and some of them also took their tops off...let's just say we can't include the picture where the girl in the blue is turning around...
Wendy Glennen (L) and Layla Egan (R), came all the way from Ireland, and they were lucky enough to time their trip right for the Governor's Ball.
It was hosted by DJ Marmon (Dave Marmon) who can also be found spinning at many of the hottest spots in New York.
There were security and police throughout the festival, but it was not an overbearing presence and they were there to help.
Drew Bruggeman came all the way to the festival from Indianapolis. He brought this crazy costume for fun and they were trying to get him on stage with Modest Mouse, but it didn't happen.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.