Gorgeous Photos From The Wild Music Festival That Took Over Randall's Island This Weekend

This weekend The Governors Ball held its second annual event on Randall’s Island (last year it was on Governors Island) and it was a huge success. The two-day festival was jam-packed with music on two big stages.The stages were close and there were no overlapping sets, so it was easy to see every act. And there were plenty of activities and amenities for festival-goers who wanted a break from the music.



Lines both days were manageable, unlike at other recent New York festivals.

The weather was perfect and everyone we spoke to said the festival was “Awesome!”

In case you missed it, or you just want to relive it, we’ve got pics for you here.

