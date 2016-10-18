PICTURES: Expedia's chic Sydney digs have some of the coolest meeting spaces we have ever seen

Tech companies are known to have cool office spaces and killer company culture.

Travel companies similarly are known to have interesting exotic offerings and a diverse range of products thanks to the expanding industry.



So what do you get when you mesh the two together?

Business Insider found out on a walk-through of Expedia’s Sydney office recently.

The huge Sydney digs span three themed floors, 23 meeting rooms, 19 huddle areas and 44 pods.

The design is open and light, with cool artwork and fun employee perks.

“The office captures the positive feeling you get when you travel from the moment employees or guests walk in,” says Michael Pearson, MD at Expedia ANZ.

“Whether you want to escape to the outdoors of Byron Bay, explore hidden laneways like Melbourne’s Flinders Lane, or experience the amazing food and wine of the McLaren Vale; employees and guests can easily wander through the three levels and feel like they’ve escaped to a different place.

“As Australia is one of our key markets, we wanted to make a significant investment into our home base and bring all our brands – Expedia, Egencia, Wotif, Lastminute.com.au and Hotels.com – under one roof.”

Construction on the 1 Martin Place office started in March 2016, and was completed by May 28. Staff were moved in on May 30.

Currently, it houses approximately 300 staff, but is capable of handling 370.

Here’s a look around.

Welcome to Expedia Photo: Sarah Kimmorley The idea was to design it in a similar way to that of a contemporary hotel with minimalist Scandinavian design, lush greenery and a light-filled lobby. Even the reception and waiting area is cool Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Gensler, the design team tasked with the fit out, wanted to create a fun, casual and colourful workplace which would bring people together. An external meeting room Photo: Sarah Kimmorley And the board room Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Stepping into the office itself Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Here we go. Very schmick. In case you hadn't guessed this level, Level 18, is inspired by foodie destinations. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley At first glance it looks like an urban jungle Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Gensler wanted to create a central ‘marketplace’ as the key social zone, drawing all of the teams together, surrounded by flexible workspace with lots of enclosed meeting rooms as well as plenty of informal collaborative areas. A cute breakaway space Photo: Sarah Kimmorley This area is intended to reflect a farmer’s market with stalls as seating. One of a number of kitchens throughout the office Photo: Sarah Kimmorley This level also embodies destinations known for their food, different cultures and amazing flavours. This vibe makes it feel like a cafe rather than an office Photo: Sarah Kimmorley This cafe, called Mister Piccolo, is complete with a barista style coffee machine. The first of the office spaces Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Bright meeting rooms. The colours and design immediately lift your energy Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Fresh and vibrant Photo: Sarah Kimmorley And check out the room names Photo: Sarah Kimmorley I think I would spend most of my time in this one... Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Each office space has room for lockers Photo: Sarah Kimmorley As well as this, employees have access to bike space, changing rooms, and shower amenities. The greenery is a healthy touch Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Moving on downstairs: Level 17 Photo: Sarah Kimmorley This level was inspired by Australian cities. The communal spaces are open and fun Photo: Sarah Kimmorley The décor showcases Australian cities with hidden laneways, intimate cafés and quirky bars. The floor is decorated with vintage style street art and walls emblazoned with graffiti and travel posters. So are the kitchen areas, making it easy to grab something when you're on the run Photo: Sarah Kimmorley If you don't find them here, some of the Expedia team's favourite nearby lunch spots include Gowing Bar at QT Sydney, Burger Project, Thrive and INDU. There are lots of healthy snack options Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Need some tech help? They have a dedicated IT bar Photo: Sarah Kimmorley More desks Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Walking through the office space there are lots of hints about what they do here Photo: Sarah Kimmorley The meeting rooms don't only have cool names, the artwork is also pretty fantastic Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Here are some of the other examples... Photo: Sarah Kimmorley This is a kitchenette Photo: Sarah Kimmorley And a dedicated Bondi room Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Which of course comes with its own surfboard Photo: Sarah Kimmorley It is fitting with the company's Global Day of Caring program which this year will see the local team take part in a beach clean-up on Manly Beach with Surfrider Australia; learning about environmental issues and helping to restore Middle Head at Sydney Harbour National Park; or helping with a home makeover with House with No Steps. And floor to ceiling blackboards for brainstorming Photo: Sarah Kimmorley 'Hello...' Photo: Sarah Kimmorley As well as the bright, cheery colours and art, this office is totally transparent thanks to its open spaces Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Pearson says the open plan reflects Expedia’s key philosophies and values – 'to be transparent; and to test and learn from everything that we do'. See? Photo: Sarah Kimmorley He says, 'we stayed away from the traditional or hierarchical design of enclosed meeting rooms and private offices and used an open plan design filled with informal areas and glass meeting rooms to encourage transparency and collaboration'. The views aren't bad either! Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Because of the open office plan almost everyone gets a window seat. Here's something else quirky we found: a wellness room Photo: Sarah Kimmorley And before you think it's where they do yoga or meditate, it's actually just a sick bay Photo: Sarah Kimmorley But Expedia also offers health and wellness initiatives. For example, employees are offered a comprehensive program to support their personal goals, a voucher to use on fitness activities or equipment to promote and encourage wellness, and some health insurance benefits. Having done a loop from the kitchen, through the office and back to the stairway, we find this area Photo: Sarah Kimmorley And of course a staple of all tech companies: bean bags Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Now for the next level down, Level 16, which is inspired by the outdoors and beautiful landscapes Photo: Sarah Kimmorley And look what we have here... Photo: Sarah Kimmorley It embodies the outdoors with faux living grassy walls, a space called ‘The Lawn’, a ‘Playground’ and ‘The Bar’. Teams often hold competitions like Olympics and cook offs. All the games! Photo: Sarah Kimmorley And another kitchen Photo: Sarah Kimmorley It appears to be well-stocked... Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Every Friday the company hosts a wine and cheese night. The beer and wine committee choose what the team will drink that week. And yes, that is a beer tap Photo: Sarah Kimmorley If they aren't having a coldie here, staff kick back at the nearby bars like Work in Progress, Stitch Bar, Baxter Inn, Grandma’s and The Rook. Ping pong anyone? Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Oops Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Check out this photo wall Photo: Sarah Kimmorley This is where employees submit their holiday photos for them to be framed and put up on the wall. The company also has a Leisure Travel Benefit which is offered to employees to encourage them to take a holiday or go on a travel adventure. The office space down here is pretty similar to the upper levels Photo: Sarah Kimmorley This is one of the more comfortable meeting rooms Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Teams use a combination of sitting and standing desks Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Here's some of the tech they use Photo: Sarah Kimmorley And look, a writing wall. Facebook has something similar Photo: Sarah Kimmorley

