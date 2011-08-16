PICTURES: Exclusive Look At The New BlackBerry Torch 9850 For Sprint

Sprint is unleashing multiple new BlackBerry handsets on August 21 according to leaked fliers that have been spotted, and amongst them is the BlackBerry Bold 9930 we already shared a picture of, and the BlackBerry Torch 9850 that our same anonymous source came back to us with.



You’ll be able to pick it up the BlackBerry Torch 9850 for $149.95 with a two-year agreement on the 21st. It’ll be sporting BlackBerry 7 OS, which seems to be all the rage as of late in BlackBerry fan circles, so definitely something to look forward to.

What do you think of the BlackBerry Torch 9850 so far? Will you be picking one up?

Thanks to our anonymous tipster.

Photo: TechnoBuffalo

Photo: TechnoBuffalo

This post originally appeared at TechnoBuffalo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.