PHOTOS: Behind The Counter At A Classic New York Lunch Spot

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Eisenberg’s Sandwich Shop has been serving up classic Jewish deli and diner fare since 1929. When you enter the small luncheonette at 174 Fifth Ave. (between E 22 St. and E 23 St.), you feel like you have entered the New York of old.The space is dominated by a massive countertop, behind which there is a big mirror and tons of classic antique signs. The walls are covered in pictures of current owner Josh Konecky and the many celebrities that frequent the establishment. It is a cozy space, to put it nicely, and at lunch time it gets packed.



Famous for its hot pastrami sandwiches and tuna melts, Eisenberg’s menu boasts that the restaurant has been “Raising New York’s cholesterol since 1929.” From the look of the place at peak hours, it might be right.

Konecky, the current owner, bought the place in 2005 and has mostly kept it the same. After all, if its charm is in the classic feel, you don’t want to mess with it. This isn’t to say he hasn’t put his own touch on it, like all the pictures on the walls and the addition of the Eisenburger. But for him, it is still all about tradition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.