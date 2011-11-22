UPDATE: Egypt's Cabinet Has Submitted Its Resignation To The Military Council, As Huge Protests Break Out In Cairo

Photo: Getty

Sustained riots have broken out again in Egypt as people realise the military junta is not going away.33 people died in the riots this weekend, morgue officials told the AFP.



Young activists have held Tahrir Square on Sunday night despite a heavy assault by the police. The battle has continued into Monday night fought with rocks and firebombs versus batons and tear gas, according to the AP.

UPDATE: Egypt’s cabinet submitted its resignation to the ruling military council on Sunday night, and the army is considering whether to accept it, according to Reuters.

Egyptian police get their hands on one of the protestors and surround him. Egyptian riot policemen scuffle with a protester at Cairo's landmark Tahrir Square on November 19, 2011 following clashes after police dispersed a sit-in by people wounded during this year's uprising. A protester holds up the flag next to a burning police vehicle. An Egyptian police vehicle burns as protesters chant during clashes with riot police at Cairo's landmark Tahrir Square on November 19, 2011. Egyptian police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to break up a sit-in among whose organisers were people injured during the Arab Spring which overthrew veteran president Hosni Mubarak. Riot police start moving in on the crowds as the citizens start fleeing. Egyptian riot police clash with protesters in Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2011. Egyptian riot police beat protesters and dismantled a small tent city set up to commemorate revolutionary martyrs in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Saturday. One wounded man is helped out of the intense action. Protesters help a wounded man during clashes with Egyptian riot police in Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2011. Thousands of police clashed with protesters for control of downtown Cairo's Tahrir Square on Saturday after security forces tried to stop activists from staging a long-term sit-in there. The violence took place just nine days before Egypt's first elections since the ouster of longtime President Hosni Mubarak in February. Police take down the people they can as everyone tries to run for their life. Egyptian riot police clash with protesters in Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2011. Egyptian riot police beat protesters and dismantled a small tent city set up to commemorate revolutionary martyrs in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Saturday. The clashes occurred after activists camped in the central square overnight following a massive Friday rally. The military tolerates daytime demonstrations in the central square, a symbol of the country's Jan. 25-Feb. 11 uprising, but claims that long-term occupation paralyzes the city. The situation escalates, and protestors run as police shoot tear gas into the crowds. Protesters run from tear gas during clashes with Egyptian riot police in Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. Firing tear gas and rubber bullets, Egyptian riot police on Sunday clashed for a second day with thousands of rock-throwing protesters demanding that the ruling military quickly announce a date to hand over power to an elected government. Egyptian riot police charge into the action. Egyptian riot police are seen on the move during clashes with protesters in Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. Firing tear gas and rubber bullets, Egyptian riot police on Sunday clashed for a second day with thousands of rock-throwing protesters demanding that the ruling military quickly announce a date to hand over power to an elected government. The police battled an estimated 5,000 protesters in and around central Cairo's Tahrir Square, birthplace of the 18-day uprising that toppled authoritarian leader Hosni Mubarak in February. Protesters fight back with rocks and return the tear gas launched at them. A protester throws stones at Egyptian riot police during clashes near the interior ministry in downtown Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. Firing tear gas and rubber bullets, Egyptian riot police on Sunday clashed for a second day with thousands of rock-throwing protesters demanding that the ruling military quickly announce a date to hand over power to an elected government. The police battled an estimated 5,000 protesters in and around central Cairo's Tahrir Square, birthplace of the 18-day uprising that toppled authoritarian leader Hosni Mubarak in February. One protester defends himself with a plank of wood as a shield. Egyptian protesters face off against riot police during clashes at Cairo's landmark Tahrir Square on November 20, 2011. Several hundred Egyptians occupied Cairo's Tahrir Square with sporadic clashes between protesters and the police following a night of deadly violence, an AFP correspondent said. The protesters meet and throw rocks at the wall of riot police before them. Egyptian riot policemen (L) face protesters at Cairo's Tahrir Square on November 20, 2011. Deadly clashes broke out in central Cairo for the second day running, kicking off a violent countdown to the first elections since Hosni Mubarak's downfall. A kid celebrates next to the remains of a burning police van. An Egyptian police vehicle burns as protesters clash with riot police at Cairo's landmark Tahrir Square on November 19, 2011. Egyptian police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to break up a sit-in among whose organisers were people injured during the Arab Spring which overthrew veteran president Hosni Mubarak A protester throws away the tear gas fired on him by the riot police. A protester throws a tear gas canister away near the interior ministry during clashes with the Egyptian riot police, not seen, in downtown Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. Firing tear gas and rubber bullets, Egyptian riot police on Sunday clashed for a second day with thousands of rock-throwing protesters demanding that the ruling military quickly announce a date to hand over power to an elected government. Protestors try to put out some of the flames from the rioting. Egyptian protesters douse fire at Cairo's Tahrir Square during clashes with security forces on November 20, 2011. Deadly clashes broke out in Cairo's Tahrir Square for the second day running, kicking off a violent countdown to the first elections since Hosni Mubarak's downfall. Riots continue as policemen in try to disperse protestors from Cairo's Tahrir Square. A general view shows Cairo's landmark Tahrir Square as Egyptian riot policeman try to disperse protesters on November 20, 2011. Deadly clashes broke out in central Cairo for the second day running, kicking off a violent countdown to the first elections since Hosni Mubarak's downfall. Police eventually clear most of the square by Sunday night, but the riots are not over. A Canadian volunteer nurse helps treat an injured protest or near Tahrir Square Monday morning. Canadian volunteer nurse, Merikel, right, helps an Egyptian medical team to treat an injured protester at a field hospital at Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 21, 2011. Egyptian riot police clashed Monday with thousands of protesters demanding that the ruling military quickly announce a date to hand over power to an elected government. Oppression comes easy in a country with 1,493 policemen per 100,000 people Check Out The World's Biggest Police States >

