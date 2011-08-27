IN PICTURES: The East Coast Braces For Hurricane Irene

Hurricane Irene

The entire eastern coast of the U.S. is gearing up for Hurricane Irene’s arrival — boarding up windows and evacuating danger zones.As of 2 p.m. Friday, Irene was a Category 2 storm with winds around 100 miles per hour.

It is the first hurricane of its kind to hit the East Coast since 2008 and may strengthen to Category 3 by the time it hits the Carolinas this weekend. 

Aug. 22: Hurricane Irene lands at Naguabo, Puerto Rico and the streets overflow

Aug 22: Naguabo, Puerto Rico sees extensive damage and injuries

Aug. 23: Irene hits Toa Baja, Puerto Rico causing floods

Aug. 24: Harsh winds blow through Nassau on New Providence island in the Bahamas

Aug. 24: A North Carolina man boards up his doors as evacuations take place on Ocracoke Island off the state's coast

Aug. 25: The hurricane touches down on the Bahamas

Aug. 25: The Bahamas are pounded by incredible winds

Aug. 25: 115 mile per hour winds uproot trees and destroy homes throughout the Bahamas

Aug 25: 11,157 people are forced out of their homes in the Bahamas

Aug. 26: Swimming is banned off the shores of coastal Georgia as high winds rip through Tybee Island

Aug. 26: 'No swimming' flags are raised in Nags Head, N.C.

Aug. 26: Residents of Allentown, P.A. pack their vans to evacuate in preparation for Irene's arrival in Virginia Beach

Aug 26: A surfer is hit by an eight-foot wave in Folley Beach, S.C. as Irene gets closer

Aug. 26: Traffic clogs the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel as residents evacuate V.A.

Aug. 26: Residents in in Annapolis, M.D. prepare for Irene with sandbags

Aug. 26: Workers remove a parking hut in Atlantic Beach, N.C. as Irene approaches N.C's coast

