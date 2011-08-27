IN PICTURES: The East Coast Braces For Hurricane Irene

Photo: Ap

The entire eastern coast of the U.S. is gearing up for Hurricane Irene’s arrival — boarding up windows and evacuating danger zones.As of 2 p.m. Friday, Irene was a Category 2 storm with winds around 100 miles per hour.



It is the first hurricane of its kind to hit the East Coast since 2008 and may strengthen to Category 3 by the time it hits the Carolinas this weekend.

