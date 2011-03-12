DISASTER: Incredible Pictures And Videos From The Japan Tsunami

Gus Lubin

The monster earthquake caused severe damage across Japan.

But the tsunami that followed was even worse. Entire towns were wiped out by the massive waves. Casualties could easily be in the thousands.

[UPDATES: 80,000 people are missingA nuclear plant is evacuatedAn entire city is burningThe tsunami reaches Hawaii]

Watch video of the tsunami below. Click here to see more dramatic images >

The tsunami wipes out an airport in under 60 seconds

Read the latest Japan Tsunami coverage >

Members of Parliament rush to protect Prime Minister Kan

Read the latest Japan Tsunami coverage >

Houses in flames while the Natori river floods

Houses are in flame while the Natori river is flooded over the surrounding area by tsunami tidal waves in Natori city, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, March 11, 2011, after strong earthquakes hit the area. (AP Photo/Yasushi Kanno, The Yomiuri Shimbun) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY

The tsunami wipes out a town

Smoke rises from Japan's Odaiba bay

Black smoke rises from a building in Tokyo's Odaiba bay area after strong earthquakes hit Japan Friday, March 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Yasushi Kanno, The Yomiuri Shimbun) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY

A whirlpool forms near the port of Oarai

Waves of debris destroy most things in their path

Wreckage at a port in Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan

People watch the aftermath of tsunami tidal waves covering a port at Kesennuma in Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, after strong earthquakes hit the area Friday, March 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Keichi Nakane, The Yomiuri Shimbun) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY

After the tsunami in Miyagi Prefecture

Houses, cars and other debris are washed away by tsunami tidal waves in Kesennuma in Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, after strong earthquakes hit the area Friday, March 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Keichi Nakane, The Yomiuri Shimbun) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY

The tsunami strikes Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture

A burning building in Tokyo

Tokyo

Office workers in Tokyo watch buildings sway in the aftershock

Office workers in Tokyo's Shiodome district near Tokyo Bay stay on the pedestrian deck, observing surrounding high-rise office and hotel buildings swaying Friday, March 11, 2011, shortly after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake has struck off Japan's northeastern coast. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Reporters take cover at the AP's Japan bureau

Kesennuma City is burning

The moment of the quake (0:35)

A woman trapped in the earthquake (start of video)... A refinery burns (0:26)

This is one of the biggest ever

See Where The Japan Quake Stands Among The Biggest Earthquakes Of All Time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.