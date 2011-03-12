DISASTER: Incredible Pictures And Videos From The Japan Tsunami

The monster earthquake caused severe damage across Japan.



But the tsunami that followed was even worse. Entire towns were wiped out by the massive waves. Casualties could easily be in the thousands.

[UPDATES: 80,000 people are missing… A nuclear plant is evacuated… An entire city is burning… The tsunami reaches Hawaii]

Watch video of the tsunami below. Click here to see more dramatic images >



