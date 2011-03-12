DISASTER: Incredible Pictures And Videos From The Japan Tsunami

The monster earthquake caused severe damage across Japan.
But the tsunami that followed was even worse. Entire towns were wiped out by the massive waves. Casualties could easily be in the thousands.
[UPDATES: 80,000 people are missing… A nuclear plant is evacuated… An entire city is burning… The tsunami reaches Hawaii]
Watch video of the tsunami below. Click here to see more dramatic images >
Houses are in flame while the Natori river is flooded over the surrounding area by tsunami tidal waves in Natori city, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, March 11, 2011, after strong earthquakes hit the area. (AP Photo/Yasushi Kanno, The Yomiuri Shimbun) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY
Black smoke rises from a building in Tokyo's Odaiba bay area after strong earthquakes hit Japan Friday, March 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Yasushi Kanno, The Yomiuri Shimbun) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY
People watch the aftermath of tsunami tidal waves covering a port at Kesennuma in Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, after strong earthquakes hit the area Friday, March 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Keichi Nakane, The Yomiuri Shimbun) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY
Houses, cars and other debris are washed away by tsunami tidal waves in Kesennuma in Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, after strong earthquakes hit the area Friday, March 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Keichi Nakane, The Yomiuri Shimbun) JAPAN OUT, CREDIT MANDATORY
Office workers in Tokyo's Shiodome district near Tokyo Bay stay on the pedestrian deck, observing surrounding high-rise office and hotel buildings swaying Friday, March 11, 2011, shortly after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake has struck off Japan's northeastern coast. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.