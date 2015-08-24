Tensions in Korea are heating up -- here's what the 'scariest place on earth' between North and South Korea looks like

On August 4, alleged North Korean mines seriously wounded two South Korean border guards. And on August 20, the Koreas exchanged artillery fire along their de-militarised zone, although no one was reported injured.

Today, North Korea has ordered its front-line troops onto a war footing in a drastic raise in tensions.

The Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) is the haunted powder-keg of land left over from the Korean War that sits at the 38th parallel — 160-miles long and 2.5 miles wide.

Monsoon Diaries blogger Calvin Sun shares his photos from the DMZ with us.

Robert Johnson and Jeremy Bender contributed to this post.

