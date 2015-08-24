Tensions in Korea are heating up -- here's what the 'scariest place on earth' between North and South Korea looks like

Business Insider
Dmz tunnelvia Wikipedia

On August 4, alleged North Korean mines seriously wounded two South Korean border guards. And on August 20, the Koreas exchanged artillery fire along their de-militarised zone, although no one was reported injured.

Today, North Korea has ordered its front-line troops onto a war footing in a drastic raise in tensions.

The Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) is the haunted powder-keg of land left over from the Korean War that sits at the 38th parallel — 160-miles long and 2.5 miles wide.

Monsoon Diaries blogger Calvin Sun shares his photos from the DMZ with us.

Robert Johnson and Jeremy Bender contributed to this post.

The first stop on the way to the DMZ is Kaesong.

Calvin Sun/Monsoon Diaries

A couple miles south of Kaesong you'll reach Panmunjom in the DMZ.

Calvin Sun/Monsoon Diaries

Entering Panmunjom soldiers will stop your vehicle and force you to get out.

Calvin Sun/Monsoon Diaries

Danger abounds, check out the kid in the red shirt.

Calvin Sun/Monsoon Diaries

Here's a view of the actual demilitarized zone, which is basically farmland where few villagers have the right to live.

Calvin Sun/Monsoon Diaries

Here's the wall in 'no-man's land,' notice the electrified barbed wire across the road.

Calvin Sun/Monsoon Diaries

The edge of the joint security area leading to the guard stations and observation posts.

Calvin Sun/Monsoon Diaries

Under a light blue roof you'll find two North Korean soldiers.

Calvin Sun/Monsoon Diaries

And on the other side you'll see South Korean guards.

Calvin Sun/Monsoon Diaries

South Korean guards also observe from their side of the DMZ.

Calvin Sun/Monsoon Diaries

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.