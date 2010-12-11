HOUSE OF THE DAY: Move Over LeBron, Here's Chris Bosh's $12.5 Million Mansion

Kevin Baumer
Yesterday we showed you LeBron James’ new $9 million home, but would you believe that teammate Chris Bosh spent $3.5 million more on his mansion back in late September? It’s true, and when you get a look at the sweet interior design of Bosh’s place you’ll know why. 

Bosh’s new 12,000 square foot home is on North Bay Road of La Gorce Island.  The seven bedroom, eight bathroom mansion has 20-foot ceilings and features an all-white design.  It has a gym, elevator, courtyard gardens, heated infinity pool, barbecue area, and the requisite gorgeous views of Biscayne Bay. 

Matt Damon and the Bee Gees are just a couple of Bosh’s neighbours, and Dwyane Wade lives blocks away

Regal-looking front

The infinity pool

White-themed living room

Dining room looking out on Biscayne Bay

The master bedroom

The master bathroom

Here's the back

Infinity pool by the bay

