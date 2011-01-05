China Now Has A Stealth Fighter, Aircraft Carrier And "Aircraft Carrier Killer" Missiles

Someone tell Tea Party luminary Chuck DeVore.



China’s visible military building continued this week as photographs of a Chinese stealth fighter appeared online. The jet is seen engaging in high speed taxi tests, according to WSJ.

China has said it was developing a stealth fighter before, but not until the photos was there any evidence to support the claim.

Likewise after years of rumours, last month China completed its first aircraft carrier and “aircraft carrier killer” missile.

