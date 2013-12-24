The Biggest, Most Ridiculous Casinos On The Planet Are In Macau  --  Not Vegas

Most people think Las Vegas is the capital of the casino world.

It’s not.

Casino revenues in Macau, the semi-autonomous administrative region of China, surpassed those of Vegas years ago. It benefits from the fact that gambling is illegal in China, but the Chinese love to gamble — so they go to Macau.

Gambling turnover in Macau is now six times that of Vegas, annually, according to CBS. Global soccer star David Beckham endorses The Sands resort — in Macau, of course, not Vegas.

And Macau, like Vegas, has gone through an epic construction boom, according to this great story from The New Yorker. Some of them are eye-poppingly awesome. Take a look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.