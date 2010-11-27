Photos Of The Epic War On Crime Happening In Brazil Right Now

Army soldiers walk next to their armoured vehicle as they arrive to take part in a conjoined operation with police at the Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 26, 2010. Military armoured vehicles continued Friday carrying police and navy soldiers into the heart of gang strongholds, chasing gunmen into nearby shantytowns. At least 23 people have been killed in clashes since late Sunday, most of them suspected drug gang members, and police has arrested more than 150 people in raids on nearly 30 shantytowns in the northern and western parts of Rio.(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)