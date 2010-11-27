Photos Of The Epic War On Crime Happening In Brazil Right Now

Photo: ap
At least 25 people have been killed and about 192 arrested and detained since violent activity broke out in Rio de Janeiro Sunday. The bus burnings and police shootings are a result of “drug gang turf” in the city selected for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics. Military troops have been deployed to help secure the area.
Journalists protect themselves behind cars during a shooting between police and alleged drug traffickers at the Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday Nov. 24, 2010. Heavily armed men halted buses and cars, robbed their passengers and set the vehicles ablaze Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro, continuing a wave of violence that has rattled rich and poor alike in a city Brazil hopes to make a showplace for the 2016 Olympics. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Police officers ride on a vehicle after a police operation at the Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2010. Heavily armed men halted buses and cars, robbed their passengers and set the vehicles ablaze Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro, continuing a wave of violence that has rattled rich and poor alike in a city Brazil hopes to make a showplace for the 2016 Olympics. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A police officer that was hurt by a bullet during a police operation against alleged drug traffickers is carried into an ambulance at the Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2010. Heavily armed men halted buses and cars, robbed their passengers and set the vehicles ablaze Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro, continuing a wave of violence that has rattled rich and poor alike in a city Brazil hopes to make a showplace for the 2016 Olympics. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A man watches a bus that was allegedly burnt by drug traffickers at the Vicente Carvalho neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2010. Heavily armed men halted buses and cars, robbed their passengers and set the vehicles ablaze Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro, continuing a wave of violence that has rattled rich and poor alike in a city Brazil hopes to make a showplace for the 2016 Olympics. (AP Photo/ Silvia Izquierdo)
Members of the police Special Operations Battalion, BOPE, unit, patrol next to burning motorcycles at the Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 26, 2010. Military armoured vehicles continued Friday carrying police and navy soldiers into the heart of gang strongholds, chasing gunmen into nearby shantytowns. At least 23 people have been killed in clashes since late Sunday, most of them suspected drug gang members, and police has arrested more than 150 people in raids on nearly 30 shantytowns in the northern and western parts of Rio.(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Army soldiers walk next to their armoured vehicle as they arrive to take part in a conjoined operation with police at the Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 26, 2010. Military armoured vehicles continued Friday carrying police and navy soldiers into the heart of gang strongholds, chasing gunmen into nearby shantytowns. At least 23 people have been killed in clashes since late Sunday, most of them suspected drug gang members, and police has arrested more than 150 people in raids on nearly 30 shantytowns in the northern and western parts of Rio.(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
A firefighter tries to extinguish the fire on a bus allegedly set by drug traffickers at the Maria da Graca neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 26, 2010. Military armoured vehicles continued Friday carrying police and navy soldiers into the heart of gang strongholds, chasing gunmen into nearby shantytowns. At least 23 people have been killed in clashes since late Sunday, most of them suspected drug gang members, and police has arrested more than 150 people in raids on nearly 30 shantytowns in the northern and western parts of Rio.(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A police officer rides a motorcycle past a vehicle set on fire during riots at Rio Comprido shantytown in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday Nov. 25, 2010. Authorities say that gang members, who hide out in numerous shantytowns, have erected roadblocks on major highways to rob motorists en masse, torched more than 40 cars and buses, and shot up police outposts, all to protest against a security program that has been pushing them from slums where they've held sway for decades. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Navy soldiers receive instructions for an operation against drug traffickers at the Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 26, 2010. Military armoured vehicles continued Friday carrying police and navy soldiers into the heart of gang strongholds, chasing gunmen into nearby shantytowns. At least 23 people have been killed in clashes since late Sunday, most of them suspected drug gang members, and police has arrested more than 150 people in raids on nearly 30 shantytowns in the northern and western parts of Rio.(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Policemen aim their weapons as they cover from shooting during an operation against drug traffickers at the Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday Nov. 25, 2010. Police in Rio entered a heavily fortified slum Thursday in an effort to apprehend drug gang leaders they blame for days of widespread violence in the city. (AP Photo/ Felipe Dana)
People take cover on the floor from shooting during a police operation against drug traffickers at the Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. Police in Rio entered a heavily fortified slum Thursday in an effort to apprehend drug gang leaders they blame for days of widespread violence in the city. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Police officers frisk suspects during an operation at the Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. Police raided gang-ruled shantytowns and said a number of suspected criminals died in gunbattles on Wednesday as authorities tried to halt a wave of violence that has rattled rich and poor alike in the Brazilian city. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
A man walks with a young boy past a bus that was allegedly burned by drug traffickers in the Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. Police raided gang-ruled shantytowns and said a number of suspected criminals died in gunbattles on Wednesday as authorities tried to halt a wave of violence that has rattled rich and poor alike in the Brazilian city. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
People look at a truck allegedly set on fire by drug traffickers at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday Nov. 24, 2010. Police raided gang-ruled shantytowns and said some 10 suspected criminals died in gunbattles on Wednesday as authorities tried to halt a wave of violence that has rattled rich and poor alike in the Brazilian city. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Police officers patrol the street during riots at Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday Nov. 24, 2010. Police raided gang-ruled shantytowns and said some 10 suspected criminals died in gunbattles on Wednesday as authorities tried to halt a wave of violence that has rattled rich and poor alike in the Brazilian city. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
