IT'S FINALLY HERE: Pictures From The First Boeing 787 Commercial Flight

Photo: ap

After four years of delays, Boeing’s 787 made it’s first commercial flight today.The Dreamliner was flown by Japan’s All Nippon Airways from Tokyo to Hong Kong. It was packed with aviation reporters and enthusiasts who paid thousands of dollars for tickets.



We’ve got pictures from the landing plus some snazzy interior shots.

