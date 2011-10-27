IT'S FINALLY HERE: Pictures From The First Boeing 787 Commercial Flight

Gus Lubin
boeing 787

Photo: ap

After four years of delays, Boeing’s 787 made it’s first commercial flight today.The Dreamliner was flown by Japan’s All Nippon Airways from Tokyo to Hong Kong. It was packed with aviation reporters and enthusiasts who paid thousands of dollars for tickets.

We’ve got pictures from the landing plus some snazzy interior shots.

The first commercial flight takes off from Tokyo on October 26, 2011

All Nippon Airways Boeing 787 takes off for the aeroplane's inaugural commercial flight to Hong Kong at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2011. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye)

The Dreamliner lands in Hong Kong, welcomed by dragons and photographers

Passengers of an All Nippon Airways Boeing 787 are welcomed by lion dance to celebrate the aeroplane's inaugural commercial flight from Japan, at Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2011. The jet, nicknamed The Dreamliner by Boeing Corp., was flown by Japan's All Nippon Airways and was packed with aviation reporters and enthusiasts -- some of whom paid thousands of dollars for the privilege. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Now let's take a look inside. These images come from a Thomson Airways video (the first UK airline that will fly the 787)

The inside is stunning

Displays in every seat back

Spacious seating

They've got special light settings for different parts of the flight

Here's in-flight lighting

Meal lighting

Relaxation lighting

Sleep lighting

Pre-landing lighting

The restroom has a window (image from All Nippon Airways)

Business class has 17-inch monitors at every seat

Business class also has seats that fold out horizontally

Plenty of room to stretch out

The coolest part is how it's made

