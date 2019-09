Photo: clara-maya via Flickr

This is no ordinary street fair.Grasshoppers, silkworms, sea snakes are just a few delicacies that can be found roasted, grilled and deep-fried at Beijing’s street market.



Are you brave enough to try them?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.