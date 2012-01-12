Incredible Satellite Images Of Arizona's Ghost Towns

Arizona is home to the county with more empty houses than any other metropolitan area in America.



The state’s population boomed alongside property prices in the decade leading up to the sub-prime crash, but values turned just as fast—Arizona home prices have tumbled close to 60% since 2006. Individual properties were foreclosed on and left empty. Plots were turned to farmland as developers fled.

While home prices in the state have shown positive signs recently, posting a small rise late last year, it will take a lot more to bring back the builders that left entire planned communities to rot in the sun.

