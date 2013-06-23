What It's Like Inside AppNexus' HQ, The Startup That's rumoured To Be The Next $1 Billion Adtech IPO

One New York tech company that’s getting a lot of buzz right now is AppNexus, the online ad platform based in the flatiron district. In January, AppNexus raised a whopping $75 million from Technology Crossover Ventures. Since then it has been on a huge hiring spree, prompting speculation of an IPO in the near future.



In fact, the company is already outgrowing its over 100,500 sq. ft. of office space in what used to be 50 Cent’s old recording studio on 23rd Street.

We recently stopped by for a tour of the space, to see what life is like working at one of Silicon Alley’s most talked about companies.

