PICTURES: The Gigantic Warehouse Amazon Will Use To Deliver Groceries To New York

Amazon will start delivering groceries to New Yorkers: The company has bought a gigantic grocery warehouse in Avenel, N.J., and is advertising for operations managers there.

The 560,000-square-foot location at 301 Blair Road in Avenel, N.J., is the former site of the C&S Wholesale Grocers facility, according to Avison Young’s industrial real estate overview:

It joins a previously established 1 million-square-foot Amazon warehouse in West Windsor. Amazon is already recruiting for staff at the new site. Note that the Blair Road facility is a former dry grocery warehouse.

It’s also massive. This is what it looks like from space:

Those little white rectangles are tractor-trailer trucks — which gives you an idea of the capacity of the place.

Here’s a view of the front office. Note the truck loading bays extending behind it …

Those truck loading bays stretch off into the distance:

Keep driving, there’s more of them …

Still more … these images contain very little overlap, by the way, which should give you an idea of how many trucks can pull in here at once.

We’re nearly at the end …

The view above is looking back down the road in the opposite direction. This facility is clearly going to employ hundreds of loaders and truck drivers. (That food truck owner will make a lot of money if he or she is still there once Amazon is up and running.)

