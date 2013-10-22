PICTURES: Amazing Shot Of A Firefighter Crawling Out Of Flames

Ben Collins

ABC 702 Sydney’s twitter feed has been amazing with information on the bushfires which are ravaging New South Wales.

Earlier today, the team posted these images of a firefighter crawling free of flames which had engulfed him. Don’t worry he’s OK.



Crews at battling fires right across the state, with the blazes described as the worst in a decade. More than 200 homes have been lost, the damage bill is at more than $100 million and one man has died.

Tomorrow is expected to be a tough day, with high temperatures and strong winds.

