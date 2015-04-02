PICTURES: Amazing intricate ice cubes just won a major award for the creators of this Suntory Whisky ad

Picture: TBWAHakuhodo

The creative team at ad agency TBWA/Hakuhado recently won a major award for literally carving out the coolest campaign of 2014.

Launched in March last year for Japan’s Suntory Whisky, TBWA/Hakuhado used a tiny router chilled at -7C to carve ice cubes into incredible intricate shapes.

Here’s the ad:

Last week, it won the gold Branded Content & Entertainment Lotus trophy at the Asia Pacific Advertising Festival in Thailand and the gold Interactive Lotus (Best use of a single technology) trophy.

But there’s a whole lot more to the campaign than just the beautiful traditional ice house. Using the app Autodesk 123D to capture 3D images, the agency then got really wild.

You can find a heap more of their creations over at AdWeek and the Suntory campaign page at TBWA/Hakuhado, but to whet your appetitie, here’s a selection of the best:

A shiny dollar for the creative who pitched this one:

Yesss:

My eye! My eye!

