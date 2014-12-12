PICTURES: A Yacht Has Been Left To Sink After Four People Were Rescued Off The Coast Off NSW

The yacht will be left to sink. Picture: NSW Police

Four people have been rescued in stormy seas off the coast of Yamba, NSW.

The 54ft yacht, ‘Red Sky’, sent out an emergency call at 3am while travelling from Brisbane to Sydney.

Police say the yacht “hit an unknown object” and started taking water on-board. It is expected to sink, 20 nautical miles northeast of Yamba.

The skipper, a 57-year-old man from Western Australia, and three other occupants were successfully rescued by personnel from the Marine Area Command, Australian Maritime Safety Authority, Coffs Harbour Water Police, and merchant ships in the vicinity.

All four crew are safe and sound. Picture: NSW Police

No one was injured. They were taken onto a merchant vessel, ‘British Loyalty’, and are expected to dock at Botany Bay tomorrow.

